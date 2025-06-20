Cavin Yarbrough of “Yarbrough & Peoples” Passes Away at 72

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

The music world mourns the loss of Cavin Yarbrough, one-half of the iconic R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples, who passed away at the age of 72.

Yarbrough passed away on Thursday, June 19, due to complications from heart disease, as confirmed by his wife and musical partner Alisa Peoples via press release. “He was the love of my life, my protector. Now he’s my guardian angel,” Alisa said.

The duo’s longtime friend and rep, Michele Elyzabeth, added: “Cavin was not only an extraordinary talent, but a kind man with a great heart. His legacy will live on in the music, in our memories, and in the hearts of everyone who knew him.”

Known for their chart-topping hits and enduring partnership, Yarbrough & Peoples left an indelible mark on the 1980s music scene.

The duo first captured hearts with their 1981 smash hit, “Don’t Stop The Music,” a funky, electronic anthem that soared to #1 on the R&B charts. Alisa’s soulful vocals paired with Cavin’s musical prowess created a sound that resonated deeply with fans. Their success continued with hits like “Heartbeats,” “I Wouldn’t Lie,” and “Guilty,” solidifying their place as one of the top R&B acts of the early ’80s.

Cavin and Alisa’s journey began long before their rise to fame. The two met as children in Dallas during piano lessons, forming a friendship that blossomed into a songwriting partnership and eventually a romantic relationship. Their talent caught the attention of Charlie Wilson, who helped them secure a songwriting contract with Lonnie Simmons’ Total Experience Records. It wasn’t long before their vocal abilities turned them into recording artists.

Despite their success, the duo faced challenges, including disputes over compensation and the pressures of the Los Angeles lifestyle. In 1986, they left Total Experience Records, married the following year, and returned to Dallas to focus on their personal and spiritual lives. There, they launched a production company and served as music directors at their local church.

Yarbrough & Peoples continued to tour and even ventured into acting. In 2021, they were honored at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas, celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Don’t Stop The Music.”

Cavin Yarbrough’s passing marks the end of an era for fans who cherished his contributions to music. His legacy, however, will live on through the timeless hits and the love story that inspired them.

