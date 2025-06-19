Greenwood Whiskey, a Black-owned American whiskey brand, names itself after the historic Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was a haven of Black excellence and prosperity. For Juneteenth, the company is rolling out a new, limited-edition bottle in connection with the holiday.

Greenwood Whiskey, founded by Kweilin Gordon, Che Bailey, Sheldon Johns-Harris, and James Roach, produces an array of rye whiskies, which some would say is bourbon’s spicier cousin. Rye whiskey has its fair share of fans, and Greenwood Whiskey seems to be leading a charge in expanding interest in the category.

Today is Juneteenth (June 19,) and in celebration of the holiday, the brand partnered with artist Sway Jones for the new drop, adorning the bottle with images of figures joining together in celebration. Portions from the sale of the Juneteenth edition bottle will be donated to The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship, which aims to promote and build burgeoning Black businesses.

For cocktail ideas and the like, Greenwood has a few classics on deck, like the Gold Rush, their version of a Mule, the Paper Plane, and the can’t-miss Old Fashioned. Be sure to check out their homepage for more recipes and ideas.

In full transparency, we haven’t tried this whiskey yet, but hope to do so soon. We’ll circle back with a proper review once that happens.

The whiskey is available across Georgia, Oklahoma, and also ships orders nationally via its online commerce system (excluding Michigan, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah).

Photo: Greenwood Whiskey

Greenwood Whiskey Launches Limited-Edition Juneteenth Bottle was originally published on cassiuslife.com