Trump To Sign Executive Order Granting TikTok 90-Day Extension Amid Ongoing Sale Talks

Trump Grants TikTok 90-Day Extension Despite U.S. Ban Deadline

Published on June 18, 2025

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

President Donald Trump is set to sign a new executive order this week that will grant TikTok another 90-day reprieve from a potential U.S. ban, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

This marks the third such extension since Trump took office in January, as his administration continues negotiations over the future of the popular video-sharing app.

“President Trump will sign an additional executive order this week to keep TikTok up and running,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News. “As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark. This extension will last 90 days, which the administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure.”

The app, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has been at the center of a heated national security debate. U.S. officials have raised concerns over the possibility that American user data could be accessed by the Chinese government.

In April 2024, Congress passed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, requiring ByteDance to sell its U.S. TikTok operations by January 19, 2025. The law allowed for just one 90-day extension, already granted earlier this year. The new executive order, therefore, represents a second extension that technically exceeds the timeline outlined in the law.

TikTok has not yet secured a buyer for its U.S. operations. Reuters reported that talks stalled in April following the announcement of new tariffs on Chinese imports, leading Chinese regulators to delay necessary approvals for any sale.

With the latest extension, TikTok now has until mid-September to reach a deal.

