Speed, Suits & Swoon: Lewis Hamilton, Damson Idris & Brad Pitt Heat Up The F1 Premiere

Thanks to Damson Idris, Lewis Hamilton, and Brad Pitt, eye candy was in overdrive in New York City. And we loved all the flavors.

The stylish trio hit the carpet for the premiere of F1: The Movie on Monday, June 16—and if you thought the need for speed was just about race cars, think again. These men gave drama, presence, and serious “leading man energy.”

The event brought out many stars anticipating the film’s release in late June. But let’s start our fashion rundown with a real-life race car driver and fashion icon, Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton At F1 Premiere: The Racer Reminded Us Why He Is The Chicest In The Game

The seven-time World Champion showed up in a crisp, soft, blush double-breasted jacket tailored to perfection and cinched at the waist for a regal silhouette. Lewis paired his blazer with black trousers, diamond studs, and a statement brooch.

In other words, the 2025 Met Gala chair oozed power and quiet luxury.

His braided cornrows and fresh lineup were giving, and the entire ensemble felt like a style lap around the track. We love a Lewis Hamilton red carpet moment.

Damson Idris At The F1 Premiere: Pinstriped Perfection

Whew, Damson Idris was not playing either. Damson stepped onto the carpet in a three-piece black suit with a deep V-neckline, no tie, and all that signature swag we love from him.

He added gold jewelry, a gold watch, and the confidence of a “man who knows how fine he is” to his look. The suit’s precise tailoring was modern and easy, and the way he smiled as he posed. We are swooning.

Brad Pitt At The F1 Premiere: From Classic Style To Cool Confidence, He’s Still Got It

Brad Pitt, who stars in the film as veteran F1 driver Sonny Hayes, stayed true to his understated, confident style. He wore a midnight navy double-breasted suit with peak lapels, styled with a slightly unbuttoned white shirt underneath.

The F1 movie premieres later this month, and if this screening is any indication, it looks like the film has it all. Whether you’re here for the fashion, the film, or the fine men behind the wheel, F1 is giving us something to root for.

