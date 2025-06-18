NAACP Won’t Invite President To National Convention For 1st Time In 116-Year History…And We All Know Why

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

For more than a century — 115 years to be exact — the person who holds the office of president of the United States has been invited to the NAACP’s national convention. That tradition has been put on pause for the first time, as President Donald Trump has been disinvited to the proverbial cookout due largely to his second administration’s aversion to all things related to Black people and civil rights.

According to the Associated Press, NAACP President Derrick Johnson announced during a press conference Monday that Trump won’t be in attendance at the convention, which will take place next month in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“This has nothing to do with political party,” Johnson said. “Our mission is to advance civil rights, and the current president has made clear that his mission is to eliminate civil rights.”

Johnson is not wrong. In the last few months alone, Trump has made housing discrimination easier by signing an executive order to eliminate the federal government’s use of “disparate impact” data that shows racist renters and mortgage lenders disproportionately harm Black people; he signed a similar order discouraging school administrators from using “disparate impact” data to address racial disparities in disciplinary actions taken against students, labeling it a DEI practice; his Department of Education launched an investigation into Chicago Public Schools over its “Black Students Success” program; his Justice Department ended a wastewater settlement for a mostly Black Alabama town, falsely calling it “environmental justice as viewed through a distorting, DEI lens,” simply because environmental racism was addressed in the reaching of the settlement; he announced the restoration of names given to military bases to honor the Confederacy, and Trump’s DOJ has upended police reform initiatives by withdrawing consent decrees, and ending Biden-era police-accountability agreements with Minneapolis and Louisville, Ky., that came as a result of extensive investigations following the police killings of Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

From Trump’s propaganda-laced war against DEI to the Jan. 6 instigators’ hypocritical hate for Black Lives Matter, Trump has made it abundantly clear that he’s not interested in fighting systemic racism on behalf of anyone but white people, who do not experience systemic racism.

In fact, back in April, the NAACP sued the Department of Education to prevent it from withholding federal money for schools that did not end their DEI programs, one of multiple lawsuits it filed against the Trump administration.

Anyway, Trump has to be feeling a little lonely at this point. Fresh off his public breakup with Elon Musk, he witnessed the largest mass protest against a single president unfold across all 50 states while his birthday military parade, which he tried to sell as a celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade, was sparsely attended compared to what was expected (and we know how defensive he gets about his crowd sizes). Nineteen states have also sued him over his anti-DEI agenda, and he’s been sued by 12 state attorney generals over his disastrous tariff strategy.

On top of all that, Trump’s approval ratings continue to plummet after he achieved the lowest 100-day mark approval rating of any president in history.

Maybe the man is just a bad person who is bad at his job — and that’s why he has no friends outside of his MAGA cult.

