My Birthday Dress Cost Under $40

Source: @shamika_sanders / Instagram

The pressure of finding a birthday dress is always stressful for me. And this year, it was even more intense because I was on a tight budget and timeframe. I turned 37 this weekend and needed the perfect dress for my dinner party. The theme was “In Bloom” and I needed something dramatic, but summer-friendly. I searched every site I’ve ever ordered from to try to find the perfect look, and I had waited until the week before my event, which means I had to also consider shipping times. And that narrowed my selection down to a few online sites. Cue my old faithful with the most reliable and efficient shipping times, FashionNova.

I was on the hunt for a sexy, flowy, but when I couldn’t find that style in the size or colors I was committed to, hot pink and orange (my event colors), I decided I would have to pivot. That’s when I found the Madelyn Draped Mini Dress ($32.99)— a strapless mini dress with floral print and train. Yasss! Give me the drama. After reading the reviews, I decided to pull the trigger and with three days ’til my party, I had to choose overnight shipping for an additional cost of $20. But it was so worth it because FashionNova hasn’t failed me yet with their overnight option. And besides, as a top-heavy girl I wanted just those extra few days incase the dress didn’t fit and I needed to go to a backup plan.

Fashion Nova Birthday Dress

I always struggle with choosing the right size because of my slim and busty frame, but thanks to reviews from customers who’ve purchased it before, I read it had a good amount of stretch, a zipper and the colors were more vibrant in-person. I made a bold decision and chose a Medium because it’s strapless and I need the top to be tight to hold up the girls. It came like clockwork and I was beyond relieved when I tried it on and it fit!

Mini it was indeed, but the train added an elegance to it and like mentioned in the reviews, the photos did it no justice. The colors really popped and it had a generous stretch with boning in the bodice for extra support. If you’re looking for the perfect budget-friendly Fashion Nova birthday dress that screams main character energy, look no further. The Madelyn Draped Mini Dress is currently on sale for $22.99.

Shop Now

My Birthday Dress Cost Under $40 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com