Source: Carol Lee Rose/FilmMagic / Carol Lee Rose/FilmMagic

Quavo came back to his hometown of Atlanta to host the second Rocket Summit, an event focused on fighting gun violence in local communities.

The summit took place at the College Football Hall of Fame and was organized by Quavo and The Rocket Foundation to honor his late nephew and Migos member, Takeoff, who passed away in 2022. The event also happened during Gun Violence Prevention Month, making it even more meaningful.

The Rocket Summit brought together community leaders, young people, survivors of violence, and activists to talk about ways to make neighborhoods safer. The day started with a special lunch for VIPs, then continued with panels and smaller group sessions where everyone could share ideas on how to reduce violence.

One of the main discussions, called “The Urgency of Now,” included experts from groups like Cities United and Moms Demand Action. They talked about why it’s important to invest time and resources into programs that help stop violence before it starts. Another panel, “We Are the Change,” featured local leaders who shared their personal experiences and explained how being connected to the community helps them find solutions.

During the smaller breakout sessions, participants talked about different topics like how to get youth involved, support people with legal issues, and push for changes in laws. There were also mental health resources available for anyone who needed them.

The day ended with a heartfelt talk between Quavo and podcast hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Quavo stressed how important healing and kindness are when dealing with gun violence. The Rocket Summit is not only helping communities come together to create change but also is a special way for Quavo to honor Takeoff’s memory by working to make Atlanta safer for everyone.

Honoring Takeoff: Quavo’s Rocket Summit Spurs Hope Against Gun Violence was originally published on hiphopwired.com