Get The Look: High-Shine Curls Is Your New Summer ‘Do

Source: Courtesy of Bounce Curl / Courtesy of Bounce Curl

Sis, it’s time to wrap up that blowout and bring out the summer curls. It’s heating up outside, and our hair should reflect this easy season. As the sun shines brighter and the days get longer, our hair wants to be just as free. From juicy twist-outs to beachy waves, curls thrive in the heat, and for Black women, rocking our natural textures or defined curls in the summer isn’t just a look, it’s a whole mood. It’s giving carefree, radiant, and confident.

At this year’s BET Awards, singer Ashanti stepped onto the red carpet showing us exactly how it’s done. Her voluminous summer curls cascaded effortlessly, serving glamour and softness all at once. The look was bold, bouncy, and beautifully Black — a reminder that curls can be both red carpet-ready and easy-breezy enough for Sunday brunch.

Source: Courtesy of Bounce Curl / Courtesy of Bounce Curl

Whether you’re headed to a rooftop day party or just want to feel the wind move through your twist-out at the farmers market, curls are a go-to summer style for a reason. They bring texture, movement, and personality to any outfit, and when maintained with the right products, they’re as low maintenance as they are stunning. Inspired by Ashanti’s look? Keep reading for tips from celebrity hairstylist Dhairius Thomas on how to recreate her iconic BET Awards curls at home.

Get The Look: Summer Curls Breakdown

Dhairius started off Ashanti’s look by washing her curls with Bounce Curls’ Gentle Clarifying Shampoo to remove any impurities or chemicals from the hair, followed by the Ayurvedic Deep Conditioner to lock in that moisture.

While her hair was still wet, he went in by section to detangle and define her curls with the Define Edgelift Brush, then applied the Avocado & Rose Oil Clump & Define Cream throughout the entire head.

He then diffused the curls until they were about 90% dry, sprayed the Alcohol-Free Hairspray, then finished the drying process. To complete the look, Dhairius added a finishing shine with the Light Oil. “

PRODUCTS BREAKDOWN:

Get The Look: High-Shine Curls Is Your New Summer ‘Do was originally published on hellobeautiful.com