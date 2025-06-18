Desi Banks To Star In Sitcom At BET Studios Based On His Life & Comedy

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Comedian and viral content creator Desi Banks is making the leap from social media and the stage to your TV screen. The Atlanta-born comic is developing a half-hour sitcom with BET Studios, loosely based on his real-life experiences and comedy routines. Read more inside.

Variety reports the untitled multi-camera comedy will follow a “lovable yet stubborn comedian on the rise as he attempts to balance fatherhood, relationships, and the pursuit of his ever-present dream.” The premise mirrors Banks’ own life journey. From creating viral sketches online to performing on national tours alongside comedy giants like Mike Epps, Martin Lawrence, and Kountry Wayne, the show is set to be as entertaining as his stage act.

Banks is co-writing the project with fellow Atlanta native Malcolm “Champ” Heaggans. Both will also serve as executive producers on the series. The show’s creative team is full of ATL synergy, with backing from Quality Films and 3 Arts Entertainment’s new Atlanta-based office, run by Jermaine Johnson.

This sitcom marks a major milestone for Banks, who built his brand from the ground up. As CEO of Desi Banks Productions, he’s created over 3,500 original videos, starring in skits with big names like Kevin Hart, 21 Savage, and Ludacris. He’s also partnered with major companies like Red Bull, Meta, DraftKings, and DoorDash, becoming one of the most bankable names in digital comedy.

While he’s best known for his sketch characters and hilarious takes on Southern life, Banks has also proven he’s got onscreen presence, with roles in films like Little, Haunted Trail, and One of Them Days. His new sitcom gives him the opportunity to blend his comedic voice with scripted storytelling on a mainstream platform—something many fans have long anticipated.

Currently on the road with his Elevation Tour—the follow-up to his successful Purpose Chaser Tour—Banks continues to build momentum in the comedy world. His BET sitcom could be the next big chapter in a career that’s already reshaped the blueprint for how comedians can break through in the digital age.

With Atlanta as both the backdrop and creative hub for the new series, and Banks’ real-life experiences as inspiration, this sitcom has all the makings of a show that’s both authentic and hilarious. Keep your eyes on BET—Desi Banks is coming to prime time.

Congrats!

Desi Banks To Star In Sitcom At BET Studios Based On His Life & Comedy was originally published on globalgrind.com