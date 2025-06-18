Coi Leray Is Officially A ‘Girl Mom!’: Rapper Gives Birth To First Child

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Coi Leray. The 28-year-old singer and rapper has welcomed her first child with fellow hip-hop artist Trippie Redd, 25. According to a photo shared to her Instagram Story on June 16, Leray welcomed a precious baby girl, who she offered fans a glimpse of in her heartwarming photo.

Leray’s sweet baby girl could be seen wearing a light pink onesie, holding onto her mom’s finger with a tight grip, and swaddled in a comfy pink blanket. Judging by the picture, it looks like the star’s daughter already has a full head of hair, too.

Motherhood is already presenting a few challenges for Leray.

The announcement did not stop there. Leray gave fans an update about her motherhood journey the day after, on June 17, telling fans on X that breastfeeding was a downright challenge.

“Breastfeeding ain’t no joke #pinksweatsuits,” the femcee penned, tagging a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio screaming “It Hurts!!!” along with her confession.

The gender of the “Self Love” rapper’s baby likely didn’t come as a surprise to fans. Back in April, Leray shared a series of maternity photos on Instagram that seemed to hint at the news. In the since-deleted pictures, she wore a pink, bunny-inspired two-piece outfit while sitting cross-legged, proudly showing off her baby bump. In other images, she paired black jeans with an L.A. snapback, pink Telfar boots, and a brown-and-pink striped hoodie—sticking to a soft pink theme throughout.

She closed the post with a childhood throwback of herself in a pink dress, captioning it: “GIRL MOM 🥹💖🥰💗.”

In May, the “Players” hitmaker followed up with a pink-themed baby shower where friends and family gifted her tons of presents in honor of her daughter.

Coi Leray spoke about the name she had in mind for her daughter in May.

Leray hasn’t mentioned the name of her sweet daughter just yet, but the rockstar mommy previously said that she had the name “Miyoco” in mind for her little one during a May 8 interview with The Shade Room.

The artist shared that the name “Miyoco” was inspired by a friend’s sister. Captivated by the sound of it, Coi later learned that it translates to “beautiful child,” which, for her, made it all the more special. The rap star also revealed that the name subtly weaves in letters from both her own and Trippie Redd’s names, adding a personal touch to its meaning.

“‘Mi’ is the first part of Trippie Redd’s first name, ‘Michael’, and ‘Co’ is the first half of Coi’s name,” the outlet noted.

Congrats to Coi Leray!

