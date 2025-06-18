Biggest Sports Moments that Happened on Juneteenth

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

Juneteenth, a day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, has also seen its share of historic sports moments that celebrate resilience, progress, and unity.

NBA Recognizes Juneteenth

The NBA has embraced Juneteenth by celebrating the day with community events, educational initiatives, and honoring the contributions of Black players to the league’s history and culture. The NBA began recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for its employees in 2020. This was part of a broader effort by the league to acknowledge and commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. In addition to providing paid time off, the NBA also organized various events and activities to educate and reflect on the significance of Juneteenth, according to Andscape and Forbes.

NFL Recognizes Juneteenth

On June 19, 2020, the NFL announced it would recognize Juneteenth as a league holiday, marking a significant step in acknowledging the importance of the day within the sports world.

MLB Recognizes Juneteenth

In 2021, Major League Baseball celebrated Juneteenth with special uniforms and ceremonies, highlighting the contributions of Black players to the game. Additionally, athletes across various sports have used Juneteenth as a platform to advocate for social justice, equality, and change, hosting events, making donations, and sharing powerful messages.

These moments showcase the intersection of sports and social progress, detailing how athletes and organizations honor the legacy of Juneteenth while pushing for a more inclusive future.

But not all has been glorious on this remarkable date, as this day also brings remembrance to a could-have-been giant in the sports world.

Len Bias’ tragedy

ust two days after being drafted by the Boston Celtics as the second overall pick, Len Bias died of a cocaine overdose. His death sent shockwaves through the basketball world and raised awareness about the dangers of drug use.

Isiah Thomas’ heroic NBA Finals performance

Despite a severely sprained ankle, Thomas scored 43 points and dished out 8 assists in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. While the Pistons lost the game, Thomas’s performance is legendary.

LeBron James leads the Cavaliers to an improbable NBA Finals comeback

On June 19, 2016, The LeBron James led Cavaliers upset the NBA’s best 73-9 Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship. James’ triple-double and a critical chase-down block helped the Cleveland Cavaliers overcome a 3-1 deficit,ending Cleveland’s championship drought.

