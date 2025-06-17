Tyson Beckford, Titus O’Neil, and More Look for Love on King’s Court

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

After helping women find love on Queens Court, Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, NFL great Rodney Peete, are now turning their attention to the men on Bravo’s new reality dating show King’s Court. The couple, who have been married for an impressive 30 years, bring their hard-won wisdom to guide three high-profile bachelors—supermodel/actor Tyson Beckford, wrestling champion Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard, and NBA star Carlos Boozer—as they search for real connection.

The Peetes, along with Beckford and O’Neil, sat down for an engaging conversation with radio and TV personality Jazmyn Summers at the American Black Film Festival in Miami—an annual celebration of Black talent in film and television that draws creators, stars, and fans from across the country.

Reflecting on their own marriage journey, Holly shared, “I would say the secret sauce is just really staying on the same page and really focusing in on how do we understand what each other’s going through and listening. Because when you’re arguing, you’re so busy trying to come up with your response, you’re not even listening to what the person’s saying. So giving someone space to listen to them… and having someone who will never give up on you.”



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rodney echoed that sentiment: “You got to be willing to fight. Living in LA, living in Hollywood, it’s not easy. I mean, 30 years, it’s like a hundred living in LA. But you got to be willing to fight for it even when things are bad. We’ve had our ups and downs like anybody else, but we are not willing to give up, and that is so important.”

Their bond has weathered the test of time—and social media. “We wouldn’t have survived social media actually, when we were dating 30 years ago,” Holly admitted. “That would’ve been a whole nother animal to conquer.”

Now, as hosts and mentors on King’s Court, the Peetes aim to offer their experience without claiming to have all the answers. “We obviously don’t want to be that couple that knows everything—because we don’t,” Holly said with a laugh. “But what we do want to do is let people take as much as they want from our experience and our journey.”

READ MORE STORIES:

Rodney added, “It was fantastic that the guys were open to it. They asked us questions about what do you do when she does this, or how do you handle that? They really leaned on us.”

The bachelors themselves are stepping into this journey with purpose. Titus O’Neil, known for his strength in the wrestling ring, is showing a different kind of courage. “This journey that I’m on right now on King’s Court was definitely one that I felt like I needed to come in more vulnerable than I probably would be in a ring. I want people to know me as Thaddeus. Titus O’Neil is obviously a brand, but at this point in my life, I’m consistent with building another brand internally—to find the love of my life.”

O’Neil is clear about his intentions. “The buffet ain’t all that great. There’s people done picked over the buffet and left plates out. I’m not interested in the buffet at all. I want a chef-curated meal—being the chef—and I can find someone that I can have the ingredients to a beautiful relationship and partnership with.”

Beckford, often seen as a perennial bachelor, is ready for something deeper. When asked what he’s looking for, he said simply, “I’m looking for everything. She got to be fun. She got to be exciting. It’s just something that we all need in life.”

The show’s cast, including professional, accomplished women carefully selected by producers, promises real stakes and meaningful connections. “We’re not dealing with people in their early twenties where it could be a fling,” Rodney said. “These are people really looking for love.”

RELATED STORY: Searching For Their Queens: Meet The Cast Of Bravo’s New Dating Series ‘Kings Court’

While there’s plenty of heart on display, there’s also humor and honesty. When asked about their bad habits, Holly confessed, “Sugar. That’s my kryptonite.” Rodney admitted to procrastination. For Titus? “Food and clothes,” he laughed. “I love to shop and I do love to cook and eat.” Beckford’s answer? Ever the enigma, he kept that one to himself.

Beyond romance, the Peetes continue to champion causes close to their hearts. Holly, a longtime autism advocate, reminded audiences, “People with autism are amazing and need to be valued. They’re not a blight on society. They don’t destroy families. We need to gather around people who are neurodiverse and embrace their differences. That’s what makes them part of the fabric of society.”

With King’s Court, Bravo delivers more than just dating drama—it’s a chance to see vulnerability, growth, and real-world wisdom in action. And thanks to Holly and Rodney’s guidance, the kings may just find their queens. King’s Court drops on Bravo Sunday July 13th, streaming the next day on Peacock.

You can catch conversations from the American Black Film Festival, including Ashanti, Nia Long, Jermaine Dupri, Da’Vinchi and more below

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos and video by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz . Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.





LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE