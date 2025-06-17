R. Kelly Accuses Prison Officials of Role in Alleged Overdose

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Controversial R&B artist R. Kelly has accused staff at a North Carolina federal prison of causing a near-fatal overdose after allegedly administering an excessive dose of his prescribed medication.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, filed by Kelly’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, the incident occurred on the night of June 12, with a solitary confinement officer reportedly instructing Kelly to take additional medication.

The following morning, the singer reportedly felt faint, falling to the floor upon attempting to stand. According to the filing, Kelly then crawled to his cell door before losing consciousness. He was rushed to Duke University Hospital, where doctors revealed that the medication dosage he was given could have been life-threatening.

The filing further alleges that prison staff have withheld necessary blood-thinning medication and denied Kelly a recommended surgery to address blood clots in his legs and lungs. These conditions reportedly put his life at serious risk. Kelly claims that he is being kept in solitary confinement and expressed fears that he may be killed.

Amid these allegations, Kelly’s legal team has filed a request for his temporary release to home confinement for the third time, citing his worsening health conditions and what they argue is deliberate negligence by prison officials.

Prosecutors, however, have dismissed Kelly’s claims, alleging that the disgraced singer continues to portray himself as a victim. They accuse him of filing court documents with no jurisdiction over his case, labeling his actions as manipulative and theatrical. They argue that Kelly is attempting to exaggerate his grievances to garner public sympathy.

Kelly, currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, has repeatedly voiced concerns for his safety in prison. His latest filing comes shortly after allegations of a foiled murder-for-hire plot targeting him were brought to light by his legal team.

The Bureau of Prisons has yet to comment on Kelly’s latest accusations. Prosecutors have reaffirmed their stance that Kelly’s claims are unfounded, leaving the matter to the courts for further deliberation.

