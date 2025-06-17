Listen Live
Judge Mathis Says Kanye West’s Presence At Diddy’s Trial “Creates Drama”

Published on June 17, 2025

Judge Greg Mathis has been a TV judge for most of his career, but he’s been giving his legal opinion as the weeks wane on in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial.

However, in a recent interview with TMZ, he took off his attorney hat and focused more on the press surrounding the high-profile case, specifically Kanye West, who appeared at the courthouse last week to support him.

“I think it creates drama,” Mathis said concerning Ye’s presence. “More drama than we’ve seen already. So that’s my assessment. I’m not sure whether that was intentional or to create drama, or whether he’s there to comfort or support a friend, which I think is fine.”

Aside from Ye, Mathis also touched on those family and friends closest to Diddy who have been criticized for publicly defending him, including his kids, who have sat in for most of the court days as his alleged victims recount their abuse. Mathis says that public support is admirable, but behind closed doors, they should be honest with him about all the alleged mistakes he’s made and criticize him.

“You should be there for your friend to comfort him. Even though he has done wrong,” he added. “He’s done some heinous crimes, assaults against these women. But if I were a family member, I would be there to comfort him, not defend him, not stick up for, what he’s done. I would condemn him in private and support him in public.”

Just a few weeks ago, the no-nonsense former Detroit-area district court judge spoke about the case on The Mathis Verdict podcast, which he shares with his son Amir, to focus on the legal proceedings.

He says that based on the testimony and videos he’s seen, he thinks he was involved in at least two cases of assault and battery against women, and also was somehow connected to the bombing of Kid Cudi’s car.

“If you want to sum it up, if it were a state crime that Judge Mathis has observed testimony and evidence and transcripts, what would I give him? Five to 10 [years],” he said.

See the latest reactions to Diddy’s high-profile case below.

