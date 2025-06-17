Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi B Reveals Baby Blossom Belle In Sweet Family Photo Dump

Published on June 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Cardi B has officially introduced the world to her third child, Blossom Belle, in a series of heartwarming Instagram photos shared Monday. The reveal comes just weeks after the rapper accidentally let the name slip during a heated moment online.

In the post, Cardi shared candid shots of her children enjoying summer fun, including 8-month-old Blossom Belle, her daughter with estranged husband Offset. The baby was all smiles as she curiously explored her mom’s luxury items, including a Louis Vuitton bag.

Cardi also shared playful moments on her Instagram Stories, joking that little Blossom already enjoys stirring up trouble with her older siblings, Kulture and Wave. The sweet snaps show all three children looking happy and growing up fast, with Cardi proudly smiling alongside them under a stylish umbrella.

The family update marked a peaceful Father’s Day for the rapper and Offset, a contrast to the drama that erupted between them over Memorial Day weekend. Despite ongoing relationship tensions, Cardi kept the focus on family this time around.

As for Blossom Belle—her name might have made headlines under tense circumstances, but her debut was pure joy, proving that sometimes the tiniest smiles make the biggest statements.

SEE ALSO

Cardi B Reveals Baby Blossom Belle In Sweet Family Photo Dump  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close