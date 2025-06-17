Cardi B Reveals Baby Blossom Belle In Sweet Family Photo Dump

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Cardi B has officially introduced the world to her third child, Blossom Belle, in a series of heartwarming Instagram photos shared Monday. The reveal comes just weeks after the rapper accidentally let the name slip during a heated moment online.

In the post, Cardi shared candid shots of her children enjoying summer fun, including 8-month-old Blossom Belle, her daughter with estranged husband Offset. The baby was all smiles as she curiously explored her mom’s luxury items, including a Louis Vuitton bag.

Cardi also shared playful moments on her Instagram Stories, joking that little Blossom already enjoys stirring up trouble with her older siblings, Kulture and Wave. The sweet snaps show all three children looking happy and growing up fast, with Cardi proudly smiling alongside them under a stylish umbrella.

The family update marked a peaceful Father’s Day for the rapper and Offset, a contrast to the drama that erupted between them over Memorial Day weekend. Despite ongoing relationship tensions, Cardi kept the focus on family this time around.

As for Blossom Belle—her name might have made headlines under tense circumstances, but her debut was pure joy, proving that sometimes the tiniest smiles make the biggest statements.

