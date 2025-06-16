Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Reginae Carter recently spoke out in defense of her father, Lil Wayne, after he got a lot of hate for his new album Tha Carter VI.

The album had been highly anticipated, but many fans online didn’t like it. People complained about the songs, the production, and how the album was put together. But Reginae thinks a lot of this hate isn’t really about the music itself.

Reginae went on social media to respond to the critics. “Tha Carter VI is trash? That’s fine, that’s what you want to say,” she said, before calling out people for judging music based on whether it goes viral. She said just because you can’t make a TikTok dance to a song doesn’t mean it’s bad. “My dad was talking real stuff,” she explained, adding that the songs are the kind you might hear in video games, malls, and other public places. In her eyes, that makes the album more meaningful and wide-reaching.

Reginae went on to say that people need to get off the internet and stop letting trends decide what’s good. She reminded everyone that her pops is a real lyricist who puts thought into his words. “If you can’t understand it, please move in silence like the ‘G’ in lasagna,” she said, quoting one of Lil Wayne’s famous lines. At the end of the day, Reginae made it clear she’s standing by her dad. To her, *Tha Carter VI* is more than just an album. It’s part of a legacy that doesn’t need to go viral to be respected.

Reginae Carter Defends Her Pops, Lil Wayne From Carter VI Critics was originally published on hiphopwired.com