Lisa Ann Walter Brings Laughter and Insight to Posted On The Corner

Lisa Ann Walter is Posted on the Corner with DJ Misses, talking about everything from giving us non-stop laughs to fighting for women’s rights.

Walter reflected on her purpose, stating, “My job is to make America laugh and feel good.” Currently on a comedy tour during her break from filming, Walter revealed that she only takes on projects and venues that she genuinely loves, ensuring her time is dedicated to what truly brings her joy and fulfillment. She emphasized the importance of laughter in today’s world, sharing that performing in front of live audiences gives her immense purpose.

“I get to touch people’s lives in ways I never imagined,” she said. “Watching people’s faces light up and hearing their laughter—that’s why I’m here.”

Walter’s career extends beyond acting and comedy. She created the groundbreaking dance weight-loss show Dance Your Ass Off, merging movement and entertainment in a way no one had before. Her creativity doesn’t stop there. Walter is also an accomplished author whose book, The Best Thing About My Ass is That It’s Behind Me, became a standout success, reaching #13 on the New York Times Bestseller list. The book humorously tackles women’s self-esteem issues while delivering valuable lessons about self-acceptance.

“Messages are always easier to hear when they’re funny,” Walter explained, reflecting on the vulnerability and humor that made the book resonate with so many readers.



Walter is a fierce advocate for equal rights. A proud board member of the ERA Coalition, she works tirelessly to push for women’s equal rights to be part of the U.S. Constitution. Walter also travels to Washington D.C. to advocate for improved pay for teachers, protections against AI misuse, and other pressing social issues.

“I have a platform, and I feel it’s my responsibility to use it for good,” she said passionately.

Fans can see Lisa Ann Walter bring her comedic genius to the stage live this June. Expect edgier routines peppered with the humor and charm that make her such a beloved figure on and off-screen.

