Judge Overseeing Sean “Diddy” Combs Considering Dismissing Juror

Over the weekend, Diddy's legal team wrote a letter to the judge stating they will seek a mistrial if the Black juror is dismissed.

Published on June 16, 2025

US Federal Courthouse in Manhattan, New York

The judge overseeing the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial has been mulling a decision to dismiss one of the jurors over inconsistencies in answering questions and other reported issues. Diddy’s legal team wrote a letter to the judge explaining that if the Black and male juror is dismissed that they would seek a mistrial.

As reported by USA Today, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian told the court that he was moving to remove Juror No. 6 due to what he framed as “several inconsistencies” due to where he lived, adding, “The juror is unable to answer simple questions. There are serious questions about the juror’s candor and ability to follow instructions.”

In a TMZ report, it was revealed that Juror No. 6 was Black, and Diddy’s legal team seized on the opportunity to address the judge’s move and seek a pathway to a mistrial.

The rapper’s legal team filed a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian Sunday evening … claiming that — while the Court might believe the prosecution’s questions about a juror’s inconsistent answers during voir dire are sincere — the government is just finding pretense to dismiss a juror because of their race.

Adding to this, the defense presented claims that authorities abused their power and used excessive force during the raids of Diddy’s homes, along with alleging that investigators linked sensitive information to the public, presumably, to taint the air of the trial.

As reported by the New York Times, a former assistant to Combs, Kristina Khorrami, was named by the prosecution for shepherding a pair of women in connection with sex trafficking. They added that Khorrami corralled staff members and assistants to stock luxury hotel rooms for the wild sex parties, largely known as “freak-offs.”

Photo: Pool / Getty

Judge Overseeing Sean “Diddy” Combs Considering Dismissing Juror  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

