Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Obituaries

Gospel Artists Jonathan and Jason Nelson Mourn Loss of Their Mother

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Published on June 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

With heavy hearts, the Nelson family has announced the passing of their beloved matriarch, Dr. Bessie Nelson, mother of acclaimed gospel artists Jonathan and Jason Nelson.

In an official statement shared by the family, they wrote:

“With humble hearts in agreement with the decision of God, The Nelson family announces the triumphant transition of Dr. Bessie Nelson. We are reassured that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

Known for her unwavering faith, strength, and love, Dr. Bessie Nelson was not only the spiritual foundation of her family but also a guiding light to many in the community. Her legacy of faith and devotion lives on through her children and all who were blessed to know her.

At this time, the family is requesting privacy as they grieve and reflect on her extraordinary life. “We kindly ask everyone to respect our privacy and continue to pray as we embrace and walk through this journey,” the statement continued.

Details regarding homegoing arrangements and memorial services will be shared in the coming days.

We are sending prayers to the Nelson family.

SEE ALSO

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close