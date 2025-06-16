Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

With heavy hearts, the Nelson family has announced the passing of their beloved matriarch, Dr. Bessie Nelson, mother of acclaimed gospel artists Jonathan and Jason Nelson.

In an official statement shared by the family, they wrote:



“With humble hearts in agreement with the decision of God, The Nelson family announces the triumphant transition of Dr. Bessie Nelson. We are reassured that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

Known for her unwavering faith, strength, and love, Dr. Bessie Nelson was not only the spiritual foundation of her family but also a guiding light to many in the community. Her legacy of faith and devotion lives on through her children and all who were blessed to know her.

At this time, the family is requesting privacy as they grieve and reflect on her extraordinary life. “We kindly ask everyone to respect our privacy and continue to pray as we embrace and walk through this journey,” the statement continued.

Details regarding homegoing arrangements and memorial services will be shared in the coming days.

We are sending prayers to the Nelson family.

