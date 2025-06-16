Desktop banner image
Drake Calls Canadian Politician A Goof For Attending Kendrick Concert

When Drake unfollows you, he means that from the bottom of his heart.

Published on June 16, 2025

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

It’s undeniable, Drake is the biggest artist to ever come out of Canada.

From chart-topping hits to global influence, he’s put Toronto, affectionately called “The 6,” on the map like no one else. His loyalty to the city is unmatched, and whether he’s on stage at the Grammys or courtside at Raptors games, Drake wears his hometown pride like a badge of honor. His rise has not only changed Canadian Hip-Hop but also brought international attention to Toronto’s music scene.

However, the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached a dramatic peak when Kendrick performed in Toronto, Drake’s own backyard, and delivered a searing performance of “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed directly at the 6 God. The move was bold, calculated, and certainly got people talking. But what stirred the pot even more was who was in the crowd, Canadian politician and former NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh.

Singh’s attendance at Kendrick’s concert did not go unnoticed by Drake. In a now-public exchange, Drake DM’d Singh, calling him a “goof,” Toronto slang for someone who’s disloyal or fake, and shared the message to his Instagram Stories.

Singh, seemingly caught off guard by the backlash, responded with a quick apology, claiming he went for SZA, not Kendrick. He added, “I love this city… OVO and Drake have lifted up this city,” affirming that it’s “always Drake over Kendrick” for him.

Still, Drizzy didn’t seem to accept the apology and unfollowed Singh on social media, signaling that the damage was done. For Drake, loyalty to Toronto isn’t just symbolic, it’s personal. When someone from his own city shows support for an “opponent” in the midst of a very public feud, it hits deeper than just music. This moment highlights just how powerful Drake’s presence is in Canadian culture. He’s not just an artist, he’s a symbol of Toronto itself. And when it comes to repping the 6, Drake’s influence is so massive that even politicians have to tread carefully.

Drake Calls Canadian Politician A Goof For Attending Kendrick Concert  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

