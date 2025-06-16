At Home to Close 26 Stores Nationwide After Bankruptcy Filing
At Home Files for Bankruptcy, Will Close 26 Stores Nationwide by Fall
Home décor and furniture retailer At Home has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to shut down 26 of its “underperforming” locations across the country by September 30, 2025.
The Texas-based chain, headquartered in Coppell, cited ongoing financial strain from high interest rates, persistent inflation, and increased tariff-related costs as reasons for the filing, according to court documents submitted Monday, June 16. These economic pressures have forced the company to reevaluate its store portfolio and overall strategy.
Over the past year, At Home had already shuttered six locations. The latest wave of closures spans from California and New York to Florida and Montana, affecting communities in both major metro areas and smaller markets.
This bankruptcy comes during a tough retail year, as chains like Big Lots, Joann Fabrics, Macy’s, JCPenney, and Party City have also downsized or filed for protection amid similar economic headwinds.
In the bankruptcy filing, At Home acknowledged that many of its stores have been operating below expectations, especially given the high costs of maintaining brick-and-mortar spaces. As part of the restructuring, ownership will transfer to a group of hedge funds and investment firms based in New York City and San Francisco.
Stores Set to Close Include:
- 6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York
- 300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, New York
- 750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, California
- 2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, California
- 14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida
- 2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California
- 3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, California
- 1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, California
- 2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minnesota
- 26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch, California
- 1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Washington
- 8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, California
- 1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey
- 2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, California
- 720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- 2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington
- 571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
- 5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Illinois
- 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia
- 461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey
- 301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, New Jersey
- 300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts
- 905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Montana
- 19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Virginia
- 3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
- 13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Illinois
At Home expects to complete these closures by September 30, 2025.
