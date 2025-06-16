At Home Files for Bankruptcy, Will Close 26 Stores Nationwide by Fall

Source: UCG / Getty

Home décor and furniture retailer At Home has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to shut down 26 of its “underperforming” locations across the country by September 30, 2025.

The Texas-based chain, headquartered in Coppell, cited ongoing financial strain from high interest rates, persistent inflation, and increased tariff-related costs as reasons for the filing, according to court documents submitted Monday, June 16. These economic pressures have forced the company to reevaluate its store portfolio and overall strategy.

Over the past year, At Home had already shuttered six locations. The latest wave of closures spans from California and New York to Florida and Montana, affecting communities in both major metro areas and smaller markets.

This bankruptcy comes during a tough retail year, as chains like Big Lots, Joann Fabrics, Macy’s, JCPenney, and Party City have also downsized or filed for protection amid similar economic headwinds.

In the bankruptcy filing, At Home acknowledged that many of its stores have been operating below expectations, especially given the high costs of maintaining brick-and-mortar spaces. As part of the restructuring, ownership will transfer to a group of hedge funds and investment firms based in New York City and San Francisco.

Stores Set to Close Include:

6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York

300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, New York

750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, California

2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, California

14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida

2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California

3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, California

1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, California

2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minnesota

26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch, California

1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Washington

8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, California

1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey

2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, California

720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington

571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Illinois

8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia

461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey

301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, New Jersey

300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts

905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Montana

19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Virginia

3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Illinois

At Home expects to complete these closures by September 30, 2025.

