Rumi Carter’s Sweet Birthday Moment On Tour With Beyoncé
Mama Beyoncé Pauses Her Cowboy Carter Tour To Wish Rumi & Sir Carter ‘Happy Birthday’
On June 12, during her fourth night of the Cowboy Carter tour at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Beyoncé pressed pause to wish her twins, Rumi and Sir, a happy 8th birthday. The moment was so adorable and heartwarming.
Beyoncé Wishes Rumi & Sir Carter A ‘Happy Birthday’ In London
As the crowd roared, Queen Bey – glowing as usual – turned toward the audience and said, “Everybody say happy birthday, Rumi!” Fans echoed her with full energy. She followed with, “Say happy birthday, Sir! Mommy loves you.”
Standing alongside his mom, Rumi smiled and hugged her. The moment has gone viral, shared on fan accounts across social media.
Rumi Carter Continues To Make Her Mark On Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter
What’s made this tour so special – beyond the hits, history, and high production – is that it’s given the Bey Hive more of Rumi than ever before. Fans following the Carter family for years know that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have always been pretty private about their twins. While Blue Ivy has been performing and making cameos for a while now, Rumi and Sir have mostly stayed behind the scenes.
But that hasn’t stopped fans from learning more about the twins. From their one-month mark to now, they continue to make headlines.
And now, thanks to her appearances on Cowboy Carter, Rumi is beginning to step into the light in her own way.
Rumi has joined Beyoncé for select performances, especially during the show’s emotional and highly anticipated “Protector” segment. It’s in that moment that fans wait to see if Rumi and Blue Ivy will appear. The Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour is not just about the music and fashion slays anymore.
Happy Birthday to Rumi and Sir!
