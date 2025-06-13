Source: Matteo Marchi / Getty

Top 10 Sports Dads of All-Time

Every athlete can attest to the important role their parents play in their journey to becoming a professional athlete. However, there are some dads who have truly made an impact on not only their children’s athletic careers but also on their world outside of the field of play.

Many fathers know the financial responsibility and discipline it takes to keep things in line. With their children making millions of dollars and being thrusted into a lifestyle they may have not lived before, some fathers take the role of the financial advisor in their son’s lives. Not only to introduce and maintain financial structure, but to teach them about investments and other financial opportunities they may not have been exposed to.

Some fathers who grew up in the spotlight, just teach their children the tricks of the trade in order to be successful in their field of profession, like this first father we are giving flowers to.

Here are the top 10 sports dads of all-time:

10. George Foreman Sr.- Boxing Dad to George Foreman Jr.

George Foreman Sr. is not only a legendary boxer, but also a devoted family man and entrepreneur. He has been an inspiration to his children, teaching them the value of hard work and determination in pursuing their dreams. His legacy continues to inspire many, both inside and outside the boxing ring. So, he is truly a remarkable figure in the sports world and beyond. His influence on his son George Foreman Jr., who followed in his father’s footsteps as a successful professional boxer, further solidifies his impact as a father and role model. George Foreman Sr.’s dedication to his family and career serves as an example for generations to come.v

Ron Rivera Sr. is not just a father, but also a mentor and coach to his son, Ron Rivera Jr. He has been instrumental in shaping Ron Jr.’s football career from a young age. As a former military man, he instilled discipline and hard work in his son, teaching him the importance of dedication and perseverance on the field. His influence helped mold Ron Jr. into one of the premiere naming on the coaching block in the NFL, making their father-son relationship even more special.

8. Derek Fisher Sr. – Basketball Dad to Derek Fisher Jr.

Derek Fisher Sr. has been a huge influence in his son’s basketball career, having coached him since he was a child and instilling in him the importance of hard work and determination. As a former NBA player himself, Derek Sr. has also passed down valuable knowledge and experience to his son, helping him become one of the most successful players in the league. He continues to support and guide Derek Jr. both on and off the court, showing that being a supportive parent can have a major impact on a child’s athletic success. So not only is Derek Fisher Jr.’s talent impressive, but it’s also a testament to his father’s dedication as a mentor and coach.

7. Peter Federer – Tennis Dad to Roger Federer

As a former tennis coach himself, Peter was heavily involved in shaping and developing Roger’s skills from a young age. His dedication to helping his son reach his full potential has been evident throughout Roger’s career, making him not only a proud father but also a respected mentor and role model within the tennis community.

6. Joe Bryant – Basketball Dad to Kobe Bryant

Joe Bryant, also known as “Jellybean”, was a former professional basketball player and the father of the late Kobe Bryant. Joe played in both the NBA and overseas before retiring and becoming a coach. He was known for his flashy playing style and athleticism, which he passed down to his son Kobe. Joe introduced Kobe to basketball at a young age and coached him throughout his youth career. He instilled in him a competitive spirit and taught him the value of hard work on and off the court. Despite facing challenges as an African American player in Italy, Joe remained determined to succeed and paved the way for future international players. Kobe often credited his father as one of his biggest influences, both on and off the court. In interviews, he would speak fondly of his father’s coaching and the lessons he learned from him. Joe’s impact on Kobe can also be seen in his playing style, as he often emulated his father’s footwork and shooting technique.

5. Cal Ripken Sr. – Baseball Dad to Cal Ripken Jr.

Cal Ripken Sr. was a former Major League Baseball player and the father of Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. He played for various teams in the minor leagues before becoming a coach for the Baltimore Orioles, where his son also played. Cal Sr. introduced his son to baseball at a young age and instilled in him a strong work ethic and love for the game. He is often credited as being one of the biggest influences on Cal Jr.’s successful 21-year career with the Orioles.

4. Earl Woods – Golf Dad to Tiger Woods

Earl Woods was a retired US Army officer and the father of golf legend Tiger Woods. He is often credited for introducing his son to the sport and instilling in him the discipline, mental toughness, and determination needed to succeed in golf. Earl played a crucial role in shaping Tiger’s career, from his early days as a child prodigy to becoming one of the most successful and influential athletes in history.

Archie Manning is a former NFL quarterback and the father of two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, Peyton and Eli Manning. He has always been a strong supporter of his sons’ careers and has been actively involved in their training and development since they were young. Archie’s impact on his sons’ success is evident through their impressive achievements in football.

2. LaVar Ball – Basketball Dad to Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball

Love him or hate him, LaVar Ball is a sports dad who can’t be ignored. He has been heavily involved in the careers of his three sons who are all professional basketball players. Despite facing criticism for his controversial statements and actions, he has managed to create a successful brand for his family through the Big Baller Brand.

1. Richard Williams – Tennis Dad to Venus and Serena Williams

Richard Williams is known for being the father and coach of tennis superstars, Venus and Serena Williams. He introduced them to tennis at a young age and dedicated his life to training them, even though he had no prior experience in the sport. His determination and hard work paid off as both his daughters went on to become world-renowned tennis players, with Venus winning seven Grand Slam singles titles and Serena winning 23.

