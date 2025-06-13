Naturi Naughton Stuns In Red & Pink At ABFF, Makes Her Miami Directorial Debut

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Naturi Naughton didn’t just step onto the red carpet at the 2025 American Black Film Festival (ABFF); she owned it. Dressed in a fierce red and pink color block dress, Naturi served the girls in a look as bright and bold as her next venture.

The former 3LW singer turned acclaimed actress’ look was the perfect fit as she debuted her short film 333 at the ABFF.

Naturi Naughton Is Bold & Beautiful In Miami

Naturi chose a vibrant sleeveless red bodice that flowed into a voluminous fuchsia-pink bubble skirt with ruffle detailing. The high-volume silhouette oozed main character energy while being feminine and playful. The colors also bounced off of Naturi’s melanin in the Miami sun.

Her accessories included pink drop earrings, a gold bracelet, and matching red strappy heels with delicate embellishments. For her hair, she chose a half-up, half-down braided style.

Talk about bold and beautiful style for the summer. Naturi nailed it.

Naturi Naughton Makes Her ABFF Director Debut In Style

333 marks a significant step for Naturi, who stars in the film and co-directs it alongside her husband, Xavier “Two” Lewis. (Ok, power couple!) It’s a personal, creative leap that puts her in a new lane in Black Hollywood.

We love seeing her in the director’s chair and stretching her talents off-camera. Representation on and off camera matters – and telling our own stories through venues like ABFF – are ways to do it.

“I had a story to tell!” Naturi wrote in part in an Instagram caption thanking her husband, friends, family, and crew for supporting her project.

As a writer, director, and producer, Naturi is showing us that we don’t have to wait for seats at the table when it comes to Hollywood. We can build our own.

ABFF continues to be a space where Black creativity thrives. Miami is buzzing with talent and energy, like spotted celebs like Larenz Tate and Wendy Raquel Robinson, and we love to see it.

