Listen Live
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Wallet Takes An L After Betting $1 Million On The Pacers

Jay-Z’s playoff gamble just took a hit after the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, putting the Pacers up 2-1 in the series. 

Published on June 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2010 - Indio CA
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Jay-Z’s playoff gamble just took a hit after the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, putting the Pacers up 2-1 in the series. 

The Thunder’s loss didn’t just hurt their title hopes; it cost Jay a $1 million bet. Before the Finals started, Jay placed a $1 million wager through Fanatics Sportsbook that the Thunder would take down the Pacers in just five games. That prediction is now impossible, with Indiana already winning two games. As a result, Jay’s bet is officially a loss.

Related Stories

If things had gone his way, the Roc Nation founder would’ve walked away with over $3 million. But while the loss stings, it’s not exactly devastating. Jay is a partner in Fanatics Sportsbook, and he’s close friends with its founder, Michael Rubin. The two have worked together on several business deals, including the REFORM Alliance, a criminal justice reform group they launched with other big names.

Hov is no stranger to high-stakes gambling either. He’s known for throwing invite-only blackjack tournaments, often tied to raising money for REFORM. So while this particular bet didn’t go his way, it’s more of a blip than a major blow. The Finals are still far from over, and while the Thunder have some work to do, don’t expect Jay to stop betting big anytime soon.

In other news, Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé turned their London concert into a family celebration by giving their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, a special birthday moment. During night four of the Cowboy Carter tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 12, which happened to be the twins’ 8th birthday, Beyoncé paused the show to shine the spotlight on her youngest kids. Even in the middle of a massive world tour, Beyoncé made sure her kids felt the love, from her and Jay for one night.

SEE ALSO

Jay-Z’s Wallet Takes An L After Betting $1 Million On The Pacers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close