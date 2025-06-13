Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Jay-Z’s playoff gamble just took a hit after the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, putting the Pacers up 2-1 in the series.

The Thunder’s loss didn’t just hurt their title hopes; it cost Jay a $1 million bet. Before the Finals started, Jay placed a $1 million wager through Fanatics Sportsbook that the Thunder would take down the Pacers in just five games. That prediction is now impossible, with Indiana already winning two games. As a result, Jay’s bet is officially a loss.

If things had gone his way, the Roc Nation founder would’ve walked away with over $3 million. But while the loss stings, it’s not exactly devastating. Jay is a partner in Fanatics Sportsbook, and he’s close friends with its founder, Michael Rubin. The two have worked together on several business deals, including the REFORM Alliance, a criminal justice reform group they launched with other big names.

Hov is no stranger to high-stakes gambling either. He’s known for throwing invite-only blackjack tournaments, often tied to raising money for REFORM. So while this particular bet didn’t go his way, it’s more of a blip than a major blow. The Finals are still far from over, and while the Thunder have some work to do, don’t expect Jay to stop betting big anytime soon.

In other news, Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé turned their London concert into a family celebration by giving their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, a special birthday moment. During night four of the Cowboy Carter tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 12, which happened to be the twins’ 8th birthday, Beyoncé paused the show to shine the spotlight on her youngest kids. Even in the middle of a massive world tour, Beyoncé made sure her kids felt the love, from her and Jay for one night.

Jay-Z’s Wallet Takes An L After Betting $1 Million On The Pacers was originally published on hiphopwired.com