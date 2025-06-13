IShowSpeed Smokes Ashton Hall In Race, Heated Argument Ensues/

Source: Alex Pantling – UEFA / Getty

It is clear that streamers are the new celebrities. IShowSpeed beat Ashton Hall in back-to-back races resulting in a heated argument.

As spotted on Complex, the media personality and fitness influencer met up in person to decide who is indeed the faster runner. Known for his infamous morning routine video that went viral for all the wrong reasons, Ashton Hall is now a mega influencer in the fitness industry. Surprisingly, IShowSpeed bested him in three consecutive head-to-head races, which visibly frustrated Hall. Speed was ready to leave but Hall wanted another round. “Why are you leaving?” Ashton asked him. “Because I beat you three times,” Speed responded, referring to him as “Ashton Fraud.”

Speed eventually agreed to run a fourth time and beat hall again. After the event, Ashton went live and admitted defeat. “You win some, you lose some bro,” he said. “He beat me fair and square. I did ask him to run it back. Turns out he beat me four times fair and square. I’ve taken many L’s, tons of L’s. And the losses have always gotten me to where I want to be.”

IShowSpeed has made a name for himself by challenging other celebrities and athletes. In the past he has asked for one-on- one races with Usain Bolt and Sha’Carri Richardson. Back in November, he raced against Noah Lyles only to lose to the 2024 Olympian.

