Christopher Williams stops by the studio to talk to Lady B on Classix 107.9 ahead of his Saturday show in Philadelphia.

Williams spoke on the pioneers of soul and R&B music, growing up listening to the iconic Stevie Wonder, Patti Labelle Phyllis Hyman, and other greats, insisting that his art is just a tribute to those that came before him.

He also spoke on the current state of the genre, naming artists such as H.E.R., Ella Mai, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, and many more creatives who keep the spirit of soul music alive.

Watch the full interview below!

Williams is performing at the City Winery Saturday June 14th. To order tickets to the show click ‘TICKETS’ below

Christopher Williams says Today’s R&B and Soul is in Good Hands was originally published on classixphilly.com