Ye No More: Kanye West Remixes Name From Ye To Ye Ye

The change in the former Kanye West's name from Ye to Ye Ye was noted in filed business documents in California.

Published on June 11, 2025

Ye, the former Kanye West, has remixed his name once more in his ever-changing quest to forge his identity. In recent business document filings, it appears that Ye is now known as Ye Ye, although it hasn’t been explained why he’s decided to make the change.

As reported by Page Six, Ye Ye initially changed his name from Kanye West to Ye back in 2021. By way of his business manager, the Chicago superstar added the additional Ye, but it hasn’t been explained why he’s decided to make the change.

The new name was seen on the new documents, replacing the former Ye West that had been there before. Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label LLC, and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc. are now signed as Ye Ye being the “manager or member name.”

The outlet notes that the Vultures star has sunsetted his former @KanyeWest account on X, formerly Twitter, writing on June 1, “Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye.”

Photo: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Ye No More: Kanye West Remixes Name From Ye To Ye Ye  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close