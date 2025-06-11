TS Madison Explains Why She Doesn’t Date Gay Men

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

In a recent appearance on The NeNe Leakes Show, TS Madison sat down with Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes for a conversation that quickly turned into a lesson on gender identity, attraction, and how society still struggles to make sense of it all. What started as a casual chat became a deep and sometimes uncomfortable dialogue about who trans women are—and who is attracted to them.

TS Madison, a well-known media personality and advocate, tried to set the record straight when Leakes questioned the sexuality of men who are romantically or sexually involved with transgender women. “I don’t date gay men,” Madison explained, making a clear distinction that many often miss: that a man being attracted to a transgender woman doesn’t mean he’s gay.

Leakes pushed back, saying it didn’t make sense to her. “If he sleeping with you and sleeping with a woman, he something,” she said, suggesting bisexuality as a possibility. Madison calmly responded that a man who is attracted to her isn’t necessarily gay or bi—he may simply be a man who is attracted to women, including trans women.

The conversation got even more tense when Leakes said she wouldn’t want to date a man who had previously been with a trans woman. “I don’t want to run into them. I don’t want to date them,” she said, adding that she would feel deceived by a man who didn’t disclose that history.

Madison tried to gently challenge that thinking, pointing out that many men—regardless of how they identify—might have past relationships or experiences that women will never know about. “There’s a difference between being men and being male,” Madison said, trying to separate biological sex from gender identity.

Despite the awkwardness, Madison handled the exchange with grace, not defensiveness. Online, she was praised for staying calm and respectful throughout what many saw as a difficult and even offensive conversation. Critics were quick to call out Leakes for her comments, with some saying the interview revealed a harmful level of ignorance.

“NeNe has absolutely lost me after that interview,” one person wrote. Others pointed out the irony of her long-standing “gay icon” status while expressing such dismissive views about trans women and those who love them.

Following the episode, Madison posted on Instagram to thank Leakes for the opportunity to have a tough but important conversation. She reiterated a point that seemed to get lost in the moment: “Men who identify as gay do not date or desire trans women. Trans women are desirable to men who identify as straight as well.”

She also emphasized a critical truth—gender identity and sexual orientation are not the same thing, and understanding that difference is crucial to having respectful and inclusive conversations.

