The Top Moments From The 2025 BET Awards

The Top Moments From The 2025 BET Awards We’re Still Talking About

From hilarious moments between Kevin Hart, Druski and Kai Cenat to nostalgic performances by artists like Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, Ameria, Mya, B2k, Bow Wow and Jim Jones to a tear-inducing tribute to Jamie Foxx, we're still talking about the top moments from culture's biggest night.

Published on June 11, 2025

The 2025 BET Awards aired last night, hosted by Kevin Hart, and they didn’t disappoint. Viewers have declared that the BET Awards are back! From hilarious moments between Kevin Hart, Druski and Kai Cenat to nostalgic performances by artists like Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, Amerie, Mya, B2K, Bow Wow and Jim Jones to a tear-inducing tribute to Jamie Foxx, we’re still talking about the top moments from culture’s biggest night. Icon Mariah Carey received her first BET Award and Lil Wayne even hit the stage to perform music from his new album. Keep scrolling to see th most memorable 2025 BET Award moments.

Kevin Hart Tries To Feed The Audience Cherries

2025 bet awards
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kevin Hart took a page out of Usher’s book (and his red fur coat out the closet) to feed some lucky women in the audience cherries, but it hilarious backfired when he approached Tisha Campbell and Tischina Arnold. Perhaps it was his approach, calling them cougars back on the market, or his bare chest, either way, they weren’t here for it and clowned the tiny comedian. When that failed, he tried his luck with Kerry Washington and that didn’t go well either.

The “106 & Park” Tribute

2025 bet awards
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

What would a “106 & Park” tribute be without AJ and Free? While AJ was in the air during the awards (we later found out via Instagram), BET brought back our favorite VJs for a reunion that brought us back to the 2000s. Terrence J held it down for Rocsi, who also missed the ceremony. Ashanti kicked off the “106 & Park” segment, as the first artist to have her music video retired, performing a medley of her biggest hits. Following a messy breakup, B2K reunited on stage to perform “Bump, Bump, Bump.” And then, Mr. 106 & Park, Bow Wow, himself hit the stage for a charismatic performance that had the crowd singing along to “Like You.”

Jennifer Hudson Brings Jamie Foxx To Tears

Jamie Foxx 2025 bet awards
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

With names like Babyface, Teddy Riley, Jennifer Hudson, Doug E. Fresh and T-Pain leading the Jamie Foxx tribute, we knew we were in-store for a treat. No one, particularly Jamie Foxx, could hold it together when Jennifer Hudson turned her solo into a spiritual awakening. Foxx was humbled and elated to sit back and receive his flowers beside his daughters who were equally as proud as their multitalented dad.

Kai Cenat, Druski And Kevin Hart Keep Us Laughing

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kevin Hart, Kai Cenat and Druski proved they were the duo we didn’t know we needed when they held the ultimate streamer’s sleepover. The trio reunited at the BET Awards and Kai gave us an epic behind-the-scenes look at the show thanks to Kevin who pulled some strings to allow him to live stream the event from his POV.

Teyana Taylor’s Masterful Performance

2025 BET Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Give Teyana Taylor her petunias because not only did sis give us a show from the audience with her boo Aaron Pierre, she put on a masterful performance of her new song “Long Time.” Her fans flooded social media to sing her praises and thank the multi-hypenate entertainer for constantly elevating her craft and not retiring from music.

Kirk Franklin Takes Us To Church

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

The ceremony capped off with a tribute to Kirk Franklin, who took us to church with a spirited performance by his choir. And just like that, the BET Awards came, saw and conquered.

The Top Moments From The 2025 BET Awards We’re Still Talking About  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

