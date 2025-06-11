Listen Live
Rocsi Diaz and AJ Calloway Apologize After Missing 106 & Park Reunion

Former 106 & Park hosts Rocsi Diaz and AJ Calloway have issued heartfelt apologies to fans after their unexpected absence from the highly anticipated reunion segment at the BET Awards.

Published on June 11, 2025

DirecTV Beach Bowl - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The reunion brought together a number of familiar faces from the beloved music countdown show, including Bow Wow, Terrence J, and Free, creating a nostalgic celebration for longtime viewers.

Rocsi Diaz took to Instagram to explain her absence, expressing sincere regret to her fans. “I’m so sorry if I let you down,” she wrote. “Just know I tried everything possible to be a part of the 106 & Park reunion. It really meant a lot to me to be there with my fellow host. 106 was by far the best thing that’s ever happened in my life.”

AJ Calloway also shared a message, revealing travel issues prevented his attendance. “When you’re on a plane and your phone blows up because you missed a huge night for the best and livest audience in the world! I’m so sorry I couldn’t make it tonight—I’m literally still in the air,” he posted. “I tried, honestly, but it didn’t work out.”

Despite their absence, the reunion was filled with memorable moments. Comedian Druski delivered laughs with a skit reenacting Ginuwine’s iconic performance of “Pony” on the show, and the return of former hosts created an electric energy onstage. Fans continue to hope for a full-circle moment in the future where all hosts can reunite.

Speaking of 106 & Park, The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage has just announced an exciting addition, “106 & Sea”. Which will serve as a nostalgic celebration featuring 106 & Park legends AJ Calloway and Free. As the beloved music video countdown show marks its 25th anniversary, fans will get a rare chance to relive the magic, live and in person.

Rocsi Diaz and AJ Calloway Apologize After Missing 106 & Park Reunion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

