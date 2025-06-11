Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The BET Awards Pink Carpet served up more than just fashion this year. Actress KJ Smith and her husband Skyh Black spilled the beans with big news about their growing family on the red carpet with PEOPLE. Dressed to impress, KJ debuted her radiant baby bump in a stunning green gown outside Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on June 9. But the real jaw-dropper? An unplanned gender reveal.



While speaking to PEOPLE, KJ gushed about her pregnancy experience—but accidentally spilled the beans about their baby being a girl! Clapping her hand over her mouth after using “her” in reference to the baby, KJ laughed as Skyh teased, “I wasn’t even the one who told it this time!” The couple humorously admitted they had tried so hard to keep it a secret, with KJ saying, “This whole time I’ve been giving him the death stare every time someone asks. Now look at me!”

The couple, who tied the knot in a star-studded Malibu wedding in 2023, met on the set of Tyler Perry’s Sistas in 2020. Their love story has been a whirlwind that’s now adding another joyful chapter with their first child. Skyh shared his excitement, wearing his “Girl Dad” pride on his sleeve, quite literally, saying, “Every day I have a new ‘Girl Dad’ shirt! I’m over the moon.”

Though they kept the baby name tightly under wraps, the pair made it clear they’re eager to meet their little one later this year. For now, KJ and Skyh are basking in the glow of their pregnancy and proving that even accidental moments can be truly magical.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple. We can’t wait to see what’s next for the Blacks!

The article ‘KJ Smith Accidentally Reveals Her Baby’s Gender at the BET Awards‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI