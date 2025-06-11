Jamie Foxx Gives Emotional Speech At The BET Awards & Addresses 2023 Health Scare

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

We almost lost Jamie Foxx.

In 2023, the comedian experienced what was then called a medical emergency in which he was rushed to the hospital. For months rumors began circulating as to what happened to the “Blame It” singer. Later learned that Foxx was in recovery and was doing better.

Then, in his Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was Foxx explained that he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

The people over at BET had seen enough and decided that they wouldn’t be waiting any longer to give Foxx his flowers, so on Monday, they honored the multi-hyphenate entertainer with the Ultimate Icon Awards during the 2025 BET Awards.

“When I saw the In Memoriam, I was like, ‘Man that could’ve been me,’” Foxx said in a message that aired before his speech. “But I don’t know why I went through what I went through. But I know my second chance I’m not going to turn down.”

Foxx, who was visibly moved throughout the night, filled with musical tributes, took a moment during his award acceptance to throw a cryptic message to the Trump administration.

“To have this moment and not say that we’re being challenged [as Black people] … we’re being challenged,” he told the crowd at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, HuffPost reports.

Claiming that “it wasn’t about the price of eggs,” Foxx continued, “We’re being challenged, that’s all… I don’t want to say anything [else].”

He added: “I don’t want to get into it.”

Foxx was referring to a popular sentiment by President Donald Trump and his cronies who all falsely claimed that egg prices would drop under his administration. During his campaign for the White House, Trump told his constituents that if elected he’d lower the rising price of everyday items. It became the hallmark during his run for office and a talking point among many Republicans.

Then Trump, using America’s growing anxiety around the economy, got elected and did nothing to fix grocery item prices. In fact, since his first day in office, Trump has waged war against countries doing business in the U.S. because he and everyone in his administration don’t understand how tariffs work. The cost that’s being issued to countries is being passed onto consumers which means that already high priced items are going to cost even more.

Which is why Foxx, took a moment during a celebration about not only his achievement but his continued zest for life to note that this was never about egg prices because as with most things in the Trump White House, whatever they tell us is probably a lie.

