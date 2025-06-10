Listen Live
Entertainment

How A Teenage Battle Rapper Changed Hip-Hop Forever

Roxannes Revenge – How A Teenage Battle Rapper Changed Hip-Hop Forever

How a seven minute freestyle from a 14-year old led to one of the biggest battles in hip-hop history

Published on June 10, 2025

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live!
Source: Richard Bord / Getty

2024 will be remembered as the year of the diss track. In addition to Kendrick and Drake going back and forth, we saw battles between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice & Latto, Quavo & Chris Brown. Even Marlon Wayans wrote a country diss track against Soulja Boy. As we celebrate Black Music Month, it’s only right that we credit the first diss track to become a viral sensation.

At just 10, Roxanne Shanté was making noise in the underground rap scene. By 14, she was an undefeated battle rapper and a member of the Juice Crew. That opportunity came when she ran into neighbors Marley Marl, Mr. Magic, and Tyrone Williams, who were frustrated after U.T.F.O. backed out of a show. Though hesitant at first, Shanté was convinced to record a freestyle that became a seven-minute track disrupting U.T.F.O’s plans. The diss track played on U.T.F.O’s unreleased song “Roxanne Roxanne”, Which Shanté used as fuel freestyled from the woman in the song’s perspective, to mock the group’s manhood. “Roxanne’s Revenge” was released in 1984, reached #22 on Billboard, sold over 250,000 copies in New York, and sparked what’s known as the “Roxanne Wars”, a battle resulting in over 30 response tracks.


Laying The Foundation

This catapulted Shanté from local battle rapper to Juice Crew member, earning her recognition as one of hip-hop’s best battle rappers. Roxanne was a rising star credited by Nas as an inspiration. But with fame came challenges, especially for a dark-skinned girl under 18. Beyond battling rappers, she faced physical and sexual abuse, foster care, colorism, and sexism. Decades later, women like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and GloRilla face similar backlash. Yet, like Shanté, they respond with bars that prove they can outrap men in the genre while facing systemic challenges.

Rapmania: The Roots Of Rap Concert At The Apollo Theater
Source: Al Pereira / Getty

READ: GloRilla Sheds Light On The Challenges Black Women Face In The Music Industry

Today, Roxanne Shanté’s legacy lives on as a blueprint for authenticity in hip-hop. From lighting the Empire State Building during hip-hop’s 50th anniversary to hosting on LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio, and receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Grammy Ceremony, Shanté continues to champion the culture she helped define. Her journey from teenage battle rapper to respected pioneer has inspired generations of female MCs to speak their truth without apology.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-MERIT-AWARDS
Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty


 

