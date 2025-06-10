Desktop banner image
Ray J Caps About Hooking Up With Sexyy Red, Gets Called Out

Published on June 10, 2025

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals
Ray J caused a lot of drama online after claiming he slept with rapper Sexyy Red.

In a video, he said, “I slept with Sexyy Red, stop playing with me,” making it sound like something happened between them. People started talking fast, but it turns out, it wasn’t true.

Later, Ray J went on his own show and took it back. 

Brandy’s brother said he was sorry and explained that he and Sexyy Red were just sitting next to each other on a plane. They both were tired, maybe fell asleep during the flight, but nothing else happened. Sexyy Red wasn’t having it. She clapped back on social media, saying, “N*ggas lie on they d*ck everyday b.” She made it super clear that nothing went down and called Ray J a “cornball” for lying. She even posted screenshots of their DMs where Ray apologized to her for making it up.

Then, out of nowhere, Justin Bieber popped in with a comment like, “Y’all wild for this” not really picking a side but clearly watching the mess unfold like everyone else.

In the end, Ray J got caught lying, Sexyy Red shut it down quick, and Bieber was just vibing with the popcorn. Moral of the story: Don’t lie for clout, especially on Big Sexyy. It will come back to bite you.

Ray J Caps About Hooking Up With Sexyy Red, Gets Called Out  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

