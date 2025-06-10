Listen Live
Doechii BET Awards Speech Slams Trump Administration

Doechii Slams Trump Administration In Powerful BET Awards Acceptance Speech

Doechii won 'Best Female Hip Hop Artist' at the 2025 BET Awards and used her acceptance speech to slam the Trump administration.

Published on June 10, 2025

Doechii BET Awards
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Doechii was all smiles as she accepted the 2025 BET Awards for “Best Female Hip Hop Artist.” After all, it’s the “Anxiety” artist’s first BET Award. But instead of a traditional acceptance speech, she used her platform to bring awareness to the peaceful protest outside the Peacock Theater, which is being forcefully interrupted by authorities.

“I do want to address what’s happening right now, outside the building,” she said passionately.“These are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities. In the name of law and order, Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be — when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

Dozens of people have been detained and taken into custody during raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, prompting protests in the DTLA area, NBC News reports.

“People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it is my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people,” she added.

Per AP, an initial 2,000 Guard troops ordered by Trump started arriving Sunday, which saw the most violence during three days of protests driven by anger over Trump’s stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws that critics say are breaking apart migrant families.

These attacks on our civil liberties is more evidence of the Trump Administration’s failure to the people. “This isn’t about public safety,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego.”

