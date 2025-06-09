Teyana Taylor Posted Aaron Pierre Again—And Now Our Timelines Are In Shambles

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Whew, the way Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have been making our timelines blush lately should be a crime. If this isn’t a full-on launch of their relationship, it’s the most romantic PR campaign we’ve ever seen.

But if we’re keeping it real, we’re here for it either way. This is the carrying on we like to see.

Teyana Taylor Drops An Intimate Two-Slide Post For Aaron Pierre’s Birthday

On June 7, Teyana posted a two-slide birthday tribute on Instagram that had the internet in shambles. (Just check the numbers, the post is Teyana’s most liked in the past year, with more than 1.5 likes). The first photo is a cozy, playful selfie of her with lips puckered. Aaron leans in, looking smitten and fine as AF.

Her second pic is just as adorable, giving black-and-white cinematic heat. Aaron is gazing down at Teyana like she just whispered sweet nothings. “Cheers to Thirty-WON & many more wins around the sun. H’AP’PY BIRTHDAY Woody,” Teyana captioned her post.

The Harlem-bred star added SZA’s “Diamond Boy” as her post’s audio. It’s giving intentional. Intimate. IYKYK.

Aaron, the British actor and breakout star of The Lion King’s Mufasa, responded with the same energy. “Now and always. Thank you, Tey.” Our hearts are melting.

“No gray area,” the Vogue World Runway star joked then.

Do Teyana and Aaron Go Together Real Bad? Asking For A Few Friends

This birthday post isn’t the first time fans have seen the couple together. On March 3, after the 2025 Oscars, Teyana posted a black-and-white photo of her and Aaron at an after party.

Now, with blog rumors of her celebrating his birthday at a cozy dinner with friends and family and steamy scenes from Teyana’s music videos, it’s giving what fans want to see.

The vibes are strong, the images are steamy, and the chemistry is loud. Whatever this is—we love to see it.

Happy birthday, Aaron. And Teyana? Sis, we see you.

