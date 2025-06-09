Jenna Bush And Halle Berry Present Teyana Taylor With Gold And Platinum Plaques





Teyana Taylor was delivered the surprise of a lifetime during her appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends on Wednesday, June 4. While chatting to host Jenna Bush and celebrity guest co-host Halle Berry about her new album, Escape Room, Taylor displayed a look of shock when the duo informed her that two of her past albums, K.T.S.E. and The Album, had earned the RIAA’s historic Gold award—a benchmark of success for artists in the music industry.

“This is like…okay. This is crazy,” Taylor said, as producers brought out the star’s two gold plaques and a platinum award earned by the Harlemite.

Holding Taylor’s hand, Jenna told the multi-talented star she hoped the award would remind her of her incredible talent and reignite her passion for music. Back in 2020, the mother of two announced her retirement, saying she felt “underappreciated” in the industry.

“You were about to retire, so I hope these two pieces of your art remind you of your incredible talent,” Jenna told the 34-year-old celeb.

Shortly after her appearance, Taylor took to Instagram to share the sweet moment, thanking fans and God for perseverance.

“Father God, I thank you and I praise you in the name of Jesus,” she wrote. “Thank You for showing patience with me, your kindness, grace & mercy every day. Your mercies never cease. Father God, please continue to instruct and teach me as I continue my faith walk. Thank you for keeping my head high to keep my crown from falling. I love you.”

She added, “Thank you for reminding me the wait is not punishment, it was preparation. Thank you to everyone involved with helping me bring these albums and songs to life, I am filled with much gratitude! WE PLATINUM & GOLD YALL.”

Teyana Taylor Platinum Plaques

The major award win comes as Taylor prepares to make her long-awaited return to music with Escape Room, her first album in five years since the critically acclaimed The Album in 2020. Set for release in August, the project marks the end of her musical hiatus and the beginning of a bold new era. As a taste of what’s to come, Taylor dropped her new single “Long Time” on June 4, accompanied by a smoldering music video featuring LaKeith Stanfield and her rumored boyfriend, Aaron Pierre. With raw vulnerability and fierce energy, Teyana transforms heartbreak into empowerment, delivering the biting refrain, “Shoulda been walked out this bi—h a long time,” locking up Stanfield in a cage, before sharing a passionate kiss with Pierre in another scene.

No official word yet on the feature lineup for the album, but based on the cinematic flair of her latest music video, it’s clear Taylor is stepping into a bold new chapter—one that fuses her music with her passion for film. It’s a fitting move for the multihyphenate, who is the star of Tyler Perry’s new Netflix film, Straw, starring alongside Taraji P. Henson.

We love to see the good sis stepping into this new chapter!

