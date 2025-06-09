California Governor to Sue Trump Over National Guard Deployment
California Governor Gavin Newsom says he will file a lawsuit Monday challenging the Trump administration’s deployment of the National Guard, calling the move “illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional” during an interview with MSNBC.
The Trump administration has cited a federal statute allowing the use of troops in cases of rebellion or threats against U.S. government authority.
Over the weekend, about 300 National Guard members were deployed to the area, and Trump claimed authorization for up to 2,000 troops if necessary.
Newsom’s legal challenge aims to halt what he views as an overreach of federal power.
Source: AP News
California Governor to Sue Trump Over National Guard Deployment was originally published on wbt.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Jussie Smollett Announces He’s Engaged To Actor Jabari Redd: “He Said YES”
-
Nelly Slams Kamala Harris For Imprisoning Black Men & Having A White Husband, Social Media Reacts
-
Diddy Scores Significant Legal Victory: Major Shift in Case
-
Karmelo Anthony Indicted By Grand Jury For 1st-Degree Murder, What’s Next?
-
9-to-5 Hater B. Simone Dragged After Saying She’s Now Forced To Shop At H&M Due To Money Problems
-
Diddy Verdict: Not Guilty On 3 Counts; Guilty On 2
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood