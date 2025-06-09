California Governor to Sue Trump Over National Guard Deployment

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

California Governor Gavin Newsom says he will file a lawsuit Monday challenging the Trump administration’s deployment of the National Guard, calling the move “illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional” during an interview with MSNBC.

The Trump administration has cited a federal statute allowing the use of troops in cases of rebellion or threats against U.S. government authority.

Over the weekend, about 300 National Guard members were deployed to the area, and Trump claimed authorization for up to 2,000 troops if necessary.

Newsom’s legal challenge aims to halt what he views as an overreach of federal power.

