Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Wayne Lewis, one of the founding members of the legendary R&B group Atlantic Starr, passed away on June 5, 2025, at the age of 68. The news has sent shockwaves through the classic R&B world, as fans and peers remember his role in shaping the smooth, heartfelt sound that defined an era.

Lewis’ passing was confirmed on the group’s official Instagram account on Friday, June 6. The cause of death is not known at this time.

Formed in 1976 in White Plains, New York, Atlantic Starr gained fame for their masterful blend of soulful harmonies and romantic ballads, leaving an indelible mark on R&B and pop music. Wayne Lewis, alongside his brothers David & Jonathan and other original members, helped lead the group during its most successful years. His contributions extended beyond being one of the group’s lead vocalists; he was also an accomplished keyboardist and songwriter, crafting hits that became timeless classics.

One of their most renowned achievements came in the 1980s, dominated by releases like “Secret Lovers”, “Always”, and “Touch a Four-Leaf Clover”. The romantic single “Always” became a global sensation, earning the group a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1987. Throughout their career, the group balanced tender love ballads with upbeat, funk-infused tracks, appealing to a wide audience.

Wayne’s charisma and artistry were pivotal in Atlantic Starr’s success. His unparalleled vocals and knack for emotive delivery struck a chord with listeners, solidifying the group’s reputation as architects of R&B’s signature sound. Even decades later, his work remains a touchstone for younger generations of musicians.

Atlantic Starr’s influence stretches far beyond commercial success, as their music continues to be celebrated in films, TV shows, and playlists worldwide. Wayne’s passing marks the end of an era for the group, but his contributions to the genre will live on.

Wayne Lewis, Founding Member of Atlantic Starr, Passes Away at 68 was originally published on myclassixatl.com