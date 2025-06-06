The Top Developments In Altadena Following Eaton Wildfires

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Four months ago, the community of Altadena and its residents were forever changed when the devastating wildfires ripped through the area and caused a wealth of damage and despair.

In the months since, there have been multiple developments that have occurred as the area attempts to restore itself to former glory, and residents commence the slow process of rebuilding their lives, homes and businesses that the Eaton wildfires destroyed.

To provide an update on where things stand currently in Altadena, here is a list of some of the most important developments that have occurred in the community.

Significant Increase In Crime

Back in April, there were reports from local law enforcement that Altadena saw a significant increase in crime, largely due to theft and robberies in the area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, crime has surged by 250% due to looting, robberies and other forms of theft.

The following month, in an effort to prioritize the safety of Altadena residents, authorities employed the use of AI cameras to capture and process evidentiary information — such as license plates — to send real-time alerts to authorities.

Clean Up, Debris Removal Stalled For Businesses

One of the biggest and lingering issues facing Altadena is the continued delay of cleanup and debris removal for local businesses, which have been placed further down on the list of priorities in comparison to residential areas.

Unlike their residential neighbors, Altadena businesses were tasked with the responsibility of cleaning up their properties, as no cleanup assistance or debris removal has been provided to any commercial properties.

“Commercial property debris removal is the responsibility of the property owner. Currently, USACE has no task from FEMA to execute commercial property removal,” the Army Corps confirmed via statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Small Loans Offered To Local Businesses

Prayers were answered and a form of relief was granted in early May when the Los Angeles County Development Authority, along with Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, officially launched a disaster relief small business loan program for eligible Altadena establishments of up to $75,000.

The program was established to help Altadena businesses begin to “recover, rebuild and retain jobs.” Barger shared the mission behind the loan program, saying, “The Eaton Fire devastated many in our Altadena community, and this program ensures we’re providing real support where it’s needed most.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and helping them get back on their feet is essential to restoring stability, jobs, and community spirit in the wake of disaster,” she added.

First Home Rebuild Underway

Looking at the initial aftermath of how the Eaton wildfires destroyed the Altadena community, many residents had no idea just how long it would take to get their homes rebuilt and restored, as they attempted to return to normalcy.

However, the good news that the rebuilding process is making progress came in the form of resident Margot Stuebert, who was one of many who lost her home.

Local work crews officially broke ground on Stuebert’s rebuild in late April. “It’s the first day of my new life,” she said of the rebuilding of her home. “After all the grief and loss, I now start to see myself here.”

Former Black California Mayors Provide $1 Million In Relief

Former California mayors, Aja Brown, who previously represented the city of Compton, and Michael Tubbs, former rep of Stockton, launched the wildfire relief initiative, the Dena Care Collective, that was directly distributed to Black Altadena families impacted by the Eaton wildfires.

To date, $100,000 has been distributed to over 50 households in the community, and the Dena Care Collective plans to distribute a total of $1 million in recovery funding for impacted Black residents.

The initiative is part of a long-term strategy aimed at keeping Black Altadena families in place.

