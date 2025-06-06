Sky Whatley and Big Gipp Discuss Southern Soul, Collaboration, and Legacy

✕

Sky Whatley and Big Gipp recently opened up to Niecey Shaw about their collaboration, cultural impact, and upcoming ventures. The duo, known for their dynamic energy and creative synergy, sat down to reflect on their craft and the genre’s growing influence.

Following the success of his and Gipp’s first collaboration, “Auntie Love,” Sky Whatley, a rising Southern soul artist, detailed how their latest track, “No More Sections,” came to life. “I wanted to do a record with a touch of soul and fun, pulling elements from Atlanta’s music sounds,” Whatley explained. He credits his recent success to the authenticity and broad appeal of his music, saying, “It touches from the two-year-olds to granny and great granddaddy.”

Big Gipp, a member of the legendary Goodie Mob and a cultural icon in Atlanta, shared his passion for Southern soul and how it evokes memories of his early days in music. “I think people are ready for a whole new sound, a whole new ride,” he said, expressing pride in the genre’s resurgence.

Both artists are gearing up for major performances, including Wolf Creek’s Southern Soul Fest this weekend and an EP produced by Organized Noise. Their advice to aspiring artists? “Stay free and keep showing people talent will outlast business,” Gipp concluded.

With energy and vision, Whatley and Gipp are set to elevate Southern soul to thrilling new heights.

Check out our full interview and catch Sky Whatley & Big Gipp at the ATL Southern Soul Fest on Saturday, June 7 at Wolf Creek Amphitheatre! Click HERE for tickets!

