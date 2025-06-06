‘RHOA’ Reunion Drama: Kenya Moore ‘Not Invited,’ Brit Eady Not In Attendance + The Seating Chart

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The current season of Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming to an end, which means that the reunion is just around the corner, but when the season wrap-up airs on Bravo, two faces from the cast will be noticeably absent. Both Brit Eady and Kenya Moore (amidst their bitter feud) did not attend the recent taping.

Per People, the reunion recently filmed on Thursday, June 5, in Atlanta, and while Moore not being present is that shocking, Eady’s absence definitely is, as she was a main focal point of the season.

According to the outlet, Eady’s decision not to attend was her own, but Moore was reportedly not invited by Bravo. Confirming the reports, the network released the RHOA reunion seating chart and neither of the ladies were present.

‘RHOA’ Reunion Taping

Following the reports of their absence, both Eady and Moore spoke out on social media.

“As everyone is now aware, I’m not attending the reunion,” Eady wrote on Instagram Stories. “This was my decision. The events of this season have devastated me, and while I cannot say much right now, I do want to set the record straight about one thing: the graphic sexual photo surrounding the events in Episode 5. That photo was not me.”

”Based on what I was told, assumed that it was somehow a photo of me — which is why I reacted in the way that I did,” she continued. “I do not know who was in that photo, but upon seeing it for the first time recently, I now know it was not me,” she said. “I look forward to seeking accountability and moving past this dark part of my life.”

Meanwhile Moore took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to her absence. “I’m disappointed to not be a part of the RHOA 16 reunion taping today,” Moore wrote. “Please know that I take full accountability for my actions and deeply apologize to all those affected including Brittney, the cast, crew, guests and viewers. I look forward to seeing you all back on Bravo soon.”

Long before the 16th season of the series began airing in March, the tea about what happened during filming was spilled when it was revealed that Moore had been fired just a few weeks into filming for sharing explicit photos of new cast member Eady at Moore’s hair spa opening.

Once the season began airing, and fans finally got to see the explicit photo saga play out on TV, both Eady and Moore went back and forth online and in interviews — heating up the drama between them repeatedly.

As of now, there is no official release date for the RHOA season 16 reunion, but it is expected to air sometime in the coming weeks.

