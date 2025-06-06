Kirk Franklin Shares Artistic Journey and Vision

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Kirk Franklin, the legendary Grammy-winning artist, sat down with Willie Moore Jr. to offer a fascinating glimpse into his creative process, his thoughts on faith, and his exciting upcoming projects such as his new single ‘Do It Again; an international tour, and the new TV show, “Den of Kings.”

Franklin revealed that crafting his new music has been an intimate experience deeply rooted in divine inspiration. “Songwriting connects me to the divine hand of God in ways I can’t explain,” he shared. On a particularly challenging Saturday in the studio, Franklin admitted nothing seemed to flow creatively until, as he described it, “God just threw it on the table.” This moment of spiritual connection drives his creative process, making each song a testament to faith and authenticity.

Equally passionate about the evolving cultural perceptions of God, Franklin discussed how spirituality in modern society has become more fluid. He emphasized the need for compassion and intentionality in conversations about faith, particularly in an era that leans more into secularism. “Our definition of God has transformed, and as Christians, we must engage with humility and love,” he said.



Franklin also touched on his creative collaborations with artists like Tip (T.I.) and Young Dro, praising their authenticity and vulnerability. He highlighted how building authentic connections through collaboration brings fresh perspectives into his artistry.

Beyond music, Franklin is expanding his influence through his international tour and his new show, Den of Kings, which celebrates Black equity. The project aligns with his vision of fostering empowerment within Black culture, which he called both “inspirational” and “deeply personal.”

Kirk Franklin’s unwavering faith, artistic brilliance, and dedication to meaningful projects continue to inspire, proving why he remains a major cultural force.



