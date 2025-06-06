Prayers Up: Reality Star Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis, Passes Away At 44

Source: @iamkhadiyah / IG

Khadiyah “KD” Lewis, who was known for being on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, has passed away at 44.

Her brother, Elijah Inegbedion, confirmed the sad news with a post on Facebook, writing about how hard it’s been to find the right words to express how much his sister meant to him. He shared that KD had an amazing legacy and was always there for him. “You left behind a legacy most people can only dream of,” he said in the emotional tribute.

KD was born on March 31, 1981, and passed away on May 30, 2025. She first appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in Season 3 and became a regular on Season 4. During her time on the show, she was known for her relationship with rapper Yung Joc.

KD was more than just a reality TV star. She was also an entrepreneur and businesswoman. She owned a real estate investment firm and worked as a tax consultant. She was always working hard and had her hands in a lot of different things, from speaking engagements to being a brand ambassador.

Even though her time on TV was relatively short, KD’s impact was big, and she’ll be remembered for her hard work, her love for her family, and the mark she left on those around her.

More news to come as the story develops.

