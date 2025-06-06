Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Prayers Up: Reality Star Khadiyah 'KD' Lewis, Passes Away At 44

Prayers Up: Reality Star Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis, Passes Away At 44

Khadiyah “KD” Lewis, who was known for being on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, has passed away at 44.

Published on June 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Prayers Up: Reality Star Khadiyah 'KD' Lewis, Passes Away At 44
Source: @iamkhadiyah / IG

Khadiyah “KD” Lewis, who was known for being on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, has passed away at 44.

Her brother, Elijah Inegbedion, confirmed the sad news with a post on Facebook, writing about how hard it’s been to find the right words to express how much his sister meant to him. He shared that KD had an amazing legacy and was always there for him. “You left behind a legacy most people can only dream of,” he said in the emotional tribute.

KD was born on March 31, 1981, and passed away on May 30, 2025. She first appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in Season 3 and became a regular on Season 4. During her time on the show, she was known for her relationship with rapper Yung Joc.

KD was more than just a reality TV star. She was also an entrepreneur and businesswoman. She owned a real estate investment firm and worked as a tax consultant. She was always working hard and had her hands in a lot of different things, from speaking engagements to being a brand ambassador.

Even though her time on TV was relatively short, KD’s impact was big, and she’ll be remembered for her hard work, her love for her family, and the mark she left on those around her.

More news to come as the story develops.

SEE ALSO

Prayers Up: Reality Star Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis, Passes Away At 44  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close