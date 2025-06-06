Original Hermès Birkin Bag Worn by Jane Birkin Heads to Auction
Jane Birkin’s Original Bag Is Hitting the Auction Block
The bag that started it all is hittin’ the auction block, and it’s not just any purse, it’s the original Hermès Birkin. The one carried by the late style icon and singer Jane Birkin herself is going up for grabs at Sotheby’s this summer.
Before it became the ultimate flex in fashion, the bag Beyoncé rapped about and celebs go on waitlists for, it was just a custom carry-all designed for Jane on a flight in the ’80s. She casually told the head of Hermès she needed a bag big enough for her day-to-day grind, and boom, the Birkin was born.
Now, that one-of-a-kind original, not a remake, not resale, is hitting the auction in Paris from June 26 to July 10. But if you’re in NYC, you can see it on display at Sotheby’s from June 6 through 12.
Jane Birkin, who passed in 2023, was more than just a muse. She was a singer, actress, and activist who used her platform to speak out for causes like AIDS awareness and democracy in Myanmar. She had that classic cool-girl energy — and clearly, influence that still echoes today.
Sotheby’s hasn’t dropped the price tag yet, but with resale Birkins going for up to $220K, and Princess Diana’s sweater selling for over $1 mil last year, you already know this bag is gonna pull big numbers.
And if you’ve ever wondered why Birkins cost so much? Hermès says it’s not about hype, it’s about craftsmanship. But let’s be real, exclusivity, quality, and culture all play a part.
“Whatever we have, we put on the shelf, and it goes,” said Hermès’ creative director. Period.
