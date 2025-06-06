Former Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Leaves Democratic Party to Register as Independent, Reportedly Tied to “Betrayal by the Democratic Party”

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Karine Jean-Pierre, who made history as the first Black woman and openly gay person to serve as White House press secretary, has announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party. According to a press release for her upcoming memoir Independent, Jean-Pierre has chosen to break from party affiliation entirely, registering as an independent and encouraging others to reconsider blind party loyalty in today’s turbulent political climate.

Jean-Pierre served under President Joe Biden from May 2022 through the end of his term, stepping into the spotlight after Jen Psaki’s departure. In her time at the White House, she was seen as a visible and vocal figure for the administration. But now, nearly a year after the 2024 election, Jean-Pierre is taking a different approach — one she says is motivated by disillusionment and a desire for honest reflection.

In the press release from Legacy Lit, the Hachette Book Group imprint publishing her book, Jean-Pierre is quoted as saying that she began to question the value of partisan politics after leaving the White House on January 20. “At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country,” she said.



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jean-Pierre’s departure from the Democratic Party appears to be connected to the chaos surrounding Biden’s decision to end his re-election bid. The book is expected to delve into what the publisher calls “the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision,” suggesting that Jean-Pierre sees internal party tensions and political maneuvering as key factors in the president’s withdrawal from the 2024 race.

Her memoir is set to be released on October 21 and promises a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges within the Biden administration, particularly as Biden faced growing scrutiny over his health and leadership ability. Jean-Pierre also emphasizes that stepping away from the party is not an abandonment of values but a call to “free ourselves of boxes,” challenging Americans to think independently and strategically rather than remain trapped in rigid political identities.

As Democrats work to rebuild momentum following election losses and internal divides, Jean-Pierre’s public departure signals a larger conversation about party loyalty, leadership, and the future of political engagement in the U.S.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Former Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Leaves Democratic Party to Register as Independent, Reportedly Tied to “Betrayal by the Democratic Party” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com