Brit Eady Blasts Bravo With $20M Lawsuit Over “Fake Sex Act” Poster

Published on June 6, 2025

Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Season 16 Premiere Celebration
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Brit Eady has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Bravo, claiming the network aired and promoted a false and damaging image that appeared to show her performing a sexual act.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Eady alleges that promotional posters handed out by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore during her salon opening in June 2024 falsely depicted Eady engaging in oral sex. Although Eady did not attend the event, she says she was blindsided by the image once it surfaced publicly, a moment that sparked immediate outrage and controversy.

Following the incident, Moore was reportedly removed from the cast.

Eady’s lawsuit names Bravo, NBCUniversal, and the production companies Truly Original and Endemol Shine North America. She accuses them of defamation, sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fostering a hostile work environment. According to the suit, Bravo knowingly contributed to what Eady calls a “gendered attack” and continued to air footage and cast commentary about the situation in an episode that aired in April 2025.

The lawsuit also asserts that Bravo forced Eady to return to work despite the emotional toll the incident took on her. She claims she was subjected to offensive, sexualized behavior and remarks, making it difficult to continue working in that environment.

Eady is now demanding the episode be removed from all platforms and is seeking at least $20 million in damages. She also publicly addressed the controversy on social media, denying she was the woman in the photo and confirming that she skipped the season’s reunion taping.

