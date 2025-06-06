7 Everyday Uses For Organic Coconut Oil

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

The beauty trend “Black Girl Hygiene Routine” is currently occupying my TikTok feed. Rows of body washes, oils, exfoliating gloves, probiotics, tongue scrapers, herbs, and serums—all organized with precision and narrated with pride. And rightfully so. There’s something powerful about seeing Black women create a space for themselves that’s the gold standard of soft, sacred, luxurious care.

But what makes me smile most is the way so many of those routines include the one thing that’s been a staple in our community for generations, coconut oil.

While the algorithm is just catching on, we been knew. Coconut oil has been in our bathrooms, kitchens, and medicine cabinets long before it was trending. Long before hashtags and Amazon storefronts, our mamas, aunties, and grandmothers were teaching us how to stay clean, moisturized, and ready.

One of the first lessons I ever got in holistic hygiene came from my mother, a Southern Black woman with wisdom laced in everything she did. She taught me how to oil pull with coconut oil for fresh breath and gum health—before I ever heard the term “oral microbiome.” Back then, it wasn’t a wellness trend. It was tradition.

So let me tell you why coconut oil is not only TikTok-approved, but soul-approved—and why every woman, especially Black women, should always have a few bottles in her life.

1. It’s The Original Multi-Tasker—Because Simplicity Is Luxury

We live in a time where everybody’s trying to sell you something new. But coconut oil is that old-school, ride-or-die kind of product that shows up for you every time. It’s moisturizer, deep conditioner, lip balm, shaving oil, cooking base, wood polish, diaper rash treatment—and still has room to surprise you.

When life is complicated, this one simple jar feels like peace. And that’s a luxury our mamas and grandmamas understood without needing to hashtag it.

2. It Loves On Our Hair—Because Black Hair Deserves Deep, Intentional Nourishment

There’s nothing like the bond between a Black woman and her hair. And coconut oil has been part of that story for generations. Whether it’s massaging it into your scalp with a little peppermint oil, blending it into your shea butter mix, or using it to seal in moisture after a twist-out, coconut oil is the truth.

It strengthens, softens, and adds shine without weighing down the hair. And when used with care, it becomes more than a product—it’s a ritual. One that reconnects us to our roots—literally and spiritually.

3. It Heals And Protects Our Skin—Because Black Don’t Crack…But We Still Moisturize

Yes, sis—Black don’t crack. But let’s be real: it still gets dry, ashy, irritated, and exposed to the same environmental stressors as everyone else. Coconut oil is a blessing for melanin-rich skin. It helps fade scars, soothe eczema, soften stretch marks, and protect that glow we were born with.

Use it straight out the shower. Add it to a sugar scrub. Mix it with lavender oil and give yourself a foot rub like the queen you are. Your skin will thank you—and your selfies will show it.

4. It Removes Makeup Gently—Because Softness Is A Form of Strength

At the end of the day, when the lashes come off and the beat gets wiped away, you need something that respects your face as much as you do. Coconut oil gently dissolves even waterproof makeup without irritation. No burning, no tugging. Just smooth removal and moisturized skin underneath.

It’s like the softest goodbye—because even when you’re taking it all off, you deserve tenderness.

5. It Supports Feminine Health—Because Every Part of You Deserves Care

Our intimate areas need love too, and coconut oil can offer gentle support when used wisely. It can ease vaginal dryness, reduce friction, and soothe irritation. And because it’s naturally antimicrobial, it can even help rebalance external areas after shaving or waxing.

But here’s what my mother taught me: just because it’s natural doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be mindful. Use it clean. Use it pure. And use it with respect for your body. You are sacred, sis. Treat yourself like it.

6. It Cleanses From The Inside Out—Thank You, Mama

I know oil pulling has been rediscovered by wellness girlies everywhere now—but let the record show: my mama did it first. She’d grab a spoonful of organic coconut oil, swish it around her mouth while boiling her morning tea, then spit it out like it was part of communion. She swore by it for fresh breath, gum strength, and gut health. And she was right.

These days, I do it too—every morning. Not because it’s trending, but because it works. It reminds me that Black women have always had sacred knowledge about our bodies. And coconut oil? That’s one of the things we’ve been holding close all along.

7. It’s More Than A Product—It’s Ancestral Wisdom In A Jar

The girls on TikTok are making hygiene glamorous, and I love that for us. But beneath the aesthetics and Amazon links is something deeper: a reclamation. We’re not just keeping clean—we’re keeping sacred. We’re saying, “My body deserves to be honored, daily.”

And coconut oil is part of that daily devotion. Whether it’s healing our skin, softening our hair, or being spooned into our mouths like my mama taught me—it’s a reminder of who we are. Of how we care for ourselves and for one another.

Whether you found out about coconut oil from your mama, your big sister, or your FYP on TikTok, just know this: it belongs in your life. Keep a jar in the bathroom. One in the kitchen. One in your bag just in case the day asks more of you than you planned.

Because coconut oil is more than a trend. It’s ancestral wisdom in a jar.

7 Everyday Uses For Organic Coconut Oil was originally published on hellobeautiful.com