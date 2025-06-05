Source: Sony Pictures / Sony Pictures

Keke Palmer & SZA – Sequel to One of Them Days Officially in the Works

It’s official—Keke Palmer and SZA are set to reunite on screen as One of Them Days gets the green light for a sequel. After a blockbuster run in theaters and a major splash on Netflix, TriStar Pictures is bringing the crew back for round two.

While plot details are still under wraps, fans can expect the return of the original creative team, including director Lawrence Lamont and writer Syreeta Singleton, who made waves with her script that started out under the title The Jungles.

The first film—set in South L.A.—was a buddy comedy following besties Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) trying to avoid eviction after some wild financial mishaps collide with life-changing opportunities. Think Friday energy for a new generation.

Backed by Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media and Macro, the original film became a sleeper hit—raking in over $50 million globally and landing a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score. It also topped Netflix’s trending list for weeks.

The sequel is another win for the CoCre Lab at Sony, a development incubator aimed at uplifting underrepresented writers.

Singleton, a former Insecure staff writer and showrunner of Rap Sh!t, was one of its early success stories. Her script was chosen out of hundreds and given time, space, and—most importantly—funding to grow into a full-fledged studio film.

The original cast was stacked, featuring Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt Williams, Gabrielle Dennis, and more, bringing authentic and hilarious energy to the screen.

And when SZA joined the project after Palmer signed on, the momentum was undeniable.

Production for the first film kicked off in mid-2024 and was wrapped just in time for a 2025 release—unusually fast for a studio original comedy. Everyone involved knew they were doing something special.

Now, TriStar is betting big on the sequel. With Keke and SZA back in the driver’s seat, this next chapter promises even more laughs, chaos, and heart.

Stay tuned—because it looks like it’s about to be another one of them days.

